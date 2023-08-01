Cloudflare Docs
Gateway supports the detection, logging, and filtering of application protocols using packet attributes.

​​ Enable application protocol detection

  1. In Zero Trust, go to Settings > Network > Firewall.
  2. Enable Protocol Detection.

You can now use Detected Protocol as a selector in a Network policy.

​​ Supported protocols

Gateway supports detection and filtering of the following protocols:

ProtocolNotes
HTTPThe policy builder includes separate values for HTTP/1.1 and HTTP/2.
SSH
TLSGateway detects TLS versions 1.1 through 1.3 with the TLS value.
DCE/RPC
MQTT
TPKTBecause TPKT initiates RDP sessions, you can filter RDP traffic with this protocol.
DNP3

​​ Example network policy

You can create network policies that filter traffic based on protocol detections rather than common ports. For example, you can block all SSH traffic on your network without blocking port 22 or any other non-default ports:

SelectorOperatorValueAction
Detected ProtocolinSSHBlock