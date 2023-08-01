Application protocol detection

Availability Application protocol detection is available in early access for Enterprise users. For more information, contact your account team.

Gateway supports the detection, logging, and filtering of application protocols using packet attributes.

​​ Enable application protocol detection

In Zero Trust External link icon Open external link , go to Settings > Network > Firewall. Enable Protocol Detection.

You can now use Detected Protocol as a selector in a Network policy.

​​ Supported protocols

Gateway supports detection and filtering of the following protocols:

Protocol Notes HTTP The policy builder includes separate values for HTTP/1.1 and HTTP/2. SSH TLS Gateway detects TLS versions 1.1 through 1.3 with the TLS value. DCE/RPC MQTT TPKT Because TPKT initiates RDP sessions, you can filter RDP traffic with this protocol. DNP3

​​ Example network policy

You can create network policies that filter traffic based on protocol detections rather than common ports. For example, you can block all SSH traffic on your network without blocking port 22 or any other non-default ports: