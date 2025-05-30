Fine-tune image optimization — WebP now supported in Configuration Rules

You can now enable Polish with the webp format directly in Configuration Rules, allowing you to optimize image delivery for specific routes, user agents, or A/B tests — without applying changes zone-wide.

What’s new:

WebP is now a supported value in the Polish setting for Configuration Rules.

This gives you more precise control over how images are compressed and delivered, whether you're targeting modern browsers, running experiments, or tailoring performance by geography or device type.

Learn more in the Polish and Configuration Rules documentation.