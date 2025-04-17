Increased limits for Queues pull consumers

Queues pull consumers can now pull and acknowledge up to 5,000 messages / second per queue. Previously, pull consumers were rate limited to 1,200 requests / 5 minutes, aggregated across all queues.

Pull consumers allow you to consume messages over HTTP from any environment—including outside of Cloudflare Workers. They’re also useful when you need fine-grained control over how quickly messages are consumed.

To setup a new queue with a pull based consumer using Wrangler, run:

Create a queue with a pull based consumer npx wrangler queues create my-queue npx wrangler queues consumer http add my-queue

You can also configure a pull consumer using the REST API or the Queues dashboard.

Once configured, you can pull messages from the queue using any HTTP client. You'll need a Cloudflare API Token with queues_read and queues_write permissions. For example:

Pull messages from a queue curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ ${ CF_ACCOUNT_ID } /queues/ ${ QUEUE_ID } /messages/pull" \ --header "Authorization: Bearer ${ API_TOKEN } " \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ --data '{ "visibility_timeout": 10000, "batch_size": 2 }'

To learn more about how to acknowledge messages, pull batches at once, and setup multiple consumers, refer to the pull consumer documentation.

As always, Queues doesn't charge for data egress. Pull operations continue to be billed at the existing rate, of $0.40 / million operations. The increased limits are available now, on all new and existing queues. If you're new to Queues, get started with the Cloudflare Queues guide.