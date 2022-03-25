URL Rewrite Rules

A URL Rewrite Rule can perform a static rewrite or a dynamic rewrite:

A static rewrite replaces a given part of a request URL (path or query string) with a static string.

replaces a given part of a request URL (path or query string) with a static string. A dynamic rewrite supports more advanced scenarios where you use a rewrite expression to define the resulting path or query string.

You can create a URL Rewrite Rule in the dashboard or via API .

​​ Rewrites and redirects

You can manipulate the URL of a request through different operations, namely through rewrites and redirects: