Cloudflare Docs

Changelog

New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.

Remote bindings public beta - Connect to remote resources (D1, KV, R2, etc.) during local development

Workers

Today we announced the public beta of remote bindings for local development. With remote bindings, you can now connect to deployed resources like R2 buckets and D1 databases while running Worker code on your local machine. This means you can test your local code changes against real data and services, without the overhead of deploying for each iteration.

Example configuration

To enable remote mode, add "experimental_remote" : true to each binding that you want to rely on a remote resource running on Cloudflare:

{
  "name": "my-worker",
  "compatibility_date": "2025-06-19",


  "r2_buckets": [
    {
      "bucket_name": "screenshots-bucket",
      "binding": "screenshots_bucket",
      "experimental_remote": true,
    },
  ],
}

When remote bindings are configured, your Worker still executes locally, but all binding calls are proxied to the deployed resource that runs on Cloudflare's network.

You can try out remote bindings for local development today with:

Have feedback? Join the discussion in our beta announcement to share feedback or report any issues.