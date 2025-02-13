 Skip to content
Block files that are password-protected, compressed, or otherwise unscannable.

Feb 03, 2025, 11:00 AM
Data Loss Prevention Gateway

Gateway HTTP policies can now block files that are password-protected, compressed, or otherwise unscannable.

These unscannable files are now matched with the Download and Upload File Types traffic selectors for HTTP policies:

  • Password-protected Microsoft Office document
  • Password-protected PDF
  • Password-protected ZIP archive
  • Unscannable ZIP archive

To get started inspecting and modifying behavior based on these and other rules, refer to HTTP filtering.