Changelog
Block files that are password-protected, compressed, or otherwise unscannable.
Feb 03, 2025, 11:00 AM
Gateway HTTP policies can now block files that are password-protected, compressed, or otherwise unscannable.
These unscannable files are now matched with the Download and Upload File Types traffic selectors for HTTP policies:
- Password-protected Microsoft Office document
- Password-protected PDF
- Password-protected ZIP archive
- Unscannable ZIP archive
To get started inspecting and modifying behavior based on these and other rules, refer to HTTP filtering.
