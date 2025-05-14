Introducing Origin Restrictions for Media Transformations

We are adding source origin restrictions to the Media Transformations beta. This allows customers to restrict what sources can be used to fetch images and video for transformations. This feature is the same as --- and uses the same settings as --- Image Transformations sources.

When transformations is first enabled, the default setting only allows transformations on images and media from the same website or domain being used to make the transformation request. In other words, by default, requests to example.com/cdn-cgi/media can only reference originals on example.com .

Adding access to other sources, or allowing any source, is easy to do in the Transformations tab under Stream. Click each domain enabled for Transformations and set its sources list to match the needs of your content. The user making this change will need permission to edit zone settings.

For more information, learn about Transforming Videos.