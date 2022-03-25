Rules

You can check for an existing root ruleset from the dashboard or via the Account rulesets API External link icon Open external link . If you are a new Magic Transit customer, you may not have a root ruleset created for your account. To view examples for root rulesets, review the Magic Firewall Terraform documentation External link icon Open external link .

By default, you can create a maximum of 100 rules. We recommend you create lists of IP addresses to reference within rules to streamline rule management.

​​ Add a rule

From your dashboard, click Firewall Rulesets. Click Magic Firewall. Click Add a Rule. Fill out the information for your new rule. When you are done, click Add new rule.

​​ Create a disabled rule

When you add a new rule, the rule is Enabled by default.

To create a Disabled rule, follow the steps in Add a rule above and toggle Enabled to off. When a rule is in the disabled state, the rule will not perform the action until is set to Enabled.

To disable an existing rule, from the Magic Firewall Rules page, set the Enabled toggle to off.

From your dashboard, click Firewall Rulesets. Click Magic Firewall. A list of firewall rules displays. Locate the rule you want to edit and click Edit. Update the rule with your changes and click Edit rule.

​​ Delete an existing rule