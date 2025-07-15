Faster, more reliable UDP traffic for Cloudflare Tunnel

Your real-time applications running over Cloudflare Tunnel are now faster and more reliable. We've completely re-architected the way cloudflared proxies UDP traffic in order to isolate it from other traffic, ensuring latency-sensitive applications like private DNS are no longer slowed down by heavy TCP traffic (like file transfers) on the same Tunnel.

This is a foundational improvement to Cloudflare Tunnel, delivered automatically to all customers. There are no settings to configure — your UDP traffic is already flowing faster and more reliably.

What’s new:

: We've significantly reduced the latency for establishing new UDP sessions, making applications like private DNS much more responsive. Greater reliability for mixed traffic: UDP packets are no longer affected by heavy TCP traffic, preventing timeouts and connection drops for your real-time services.

Learn more about running TCP or UDP applications and private networks through Cloudflare Tunnel.