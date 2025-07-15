Changelog
Faster, more reliable UDP traffic for Cloudflare Tunnel
Your real-time applications running over Cloudflare Tunnel are now faster and more reliable. We've completely re-architected the way
cloudflared proxies UDP traffic in order to isolate it from other traffic, ensuring latency-sensitive applications like private DNS are no longer slowed down by heavy TCP traffic (like file transfers) on the same Tunnel.
This is a foundational improvement to Cloudflare Tunnel, delivered automatically to all customers. There are no settings to configure — your UDP traffic is already flowing faster and more reliably.
What’s new:
- Faster UDP performance: We've significantly reduced the latency for establishing new UDP sessions, making applications like private DNS much more responsive.
- Greater reliability for mixed traffic: UDP packets are no longer affected by heavy TCP traffic, preventing timeouts and connection drops for your real-time services.
Learn more about running TCP or UDP applications and private networks through Cloudflare Tunnel.
