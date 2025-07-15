 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Changelog

New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.

Subscribe to RSS
View all RSS feeds

hero image
Back to all posts

Faster, more reliable UDP traffic for Cloudflare Tunnel

Cloudflare Tunnel

Your real-time applications running over Cloudflare Tunnel are now faster and more reliable. We've completely re-architected the way cloudflared proxies UDP traffic in order to isolate it from other traffic, ensuring latency-sensitive applications like private DNS are no longer slowed down by heavy TCP traffic (like file transfers) on the same Tunnel.

This is a foundational improvement to Cloudflare Tunnel, delivered automatically to all customers. There are no settings to configure — your UDP traffic is already flowing faster and more reliably.

What’s new:

  • Faster UDP performance: We've significantly reduced the latency for establishing new UDP sessions, making applications like private DNS much more responsive.
  • Greater reliability for mixed traffic: UDP packets are no longer affected by heavy TCP traffic, preventing timeouts and connection drops for your real-time services.

Learn more about running TCP or UDP applications and private networks through Cloudflare Tunnel.