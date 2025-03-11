Changelog
Access your Worker's environment variables from process.env
You can now access environment variables and
secrets on
process.env
when using the
nodejs_compat compatability flag.
In Node.js, environment variables are exposed via the global
process.env object. Some libraries
assume that this object will be populated, and many developers may be used to accessing variables
in this way.
Previously, the
process.env object was always empty unless written to in Worker code. This could
cause unexpected errors or friction when developing Workers using code previously written for Node.js.
Now, environment variables,
secrets, and version metadata
can all be accessed on
process.env.
After April 1, 2025, populating
process.env will become the default behavior when
nodejs_compat is enabled, and
your Worker's compatability date is after "2025-04-01". Until then, users can opt-in to this behavior by adding the
nodejs_compat_populate_process_env
compatability flag.
