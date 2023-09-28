Limits

Many of these limits will increase during Hyperdrive public beta.

The following limits apply to Hyperdrive configuration, connections, and queries made to your configured origin databases.

Feature Limit Maximum configured databases 10 per account Initial connection timeout 15 seconds Idle connection timeout 10 minutes Maximum cached query response size 50 MB Maximum query (statement) duration 60 seconds Maximum username length 63 characters (bytes) 1 Maximum database name length 63 characters (bytes) 1 Maximum origin database connections per region 10-20 Maximum potential origin connections 10 * number of regions serving traffic (approx. ~80 - 100 connections) 2

1 This is a limit enforced by PostgreSQL. Some database providers may enforce smaller limits.