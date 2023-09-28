Cloudflare Docs
The following limits apply to Hyperdrive configuration, connections, and queries made to your configured origin databases.

FeatureLimit
Maximum configured databases10 per account
Initial connection timeout15 seconds
Idle connection timeout10 minutes
Maximum cached query response size50 MB
Maximum query (statement) duration60 seconds
Maximum username length63 characters (bytes) 1
Maximum database name length63 characters (bytes) 1
Maximum origin database connections per region10-20
Maximum potential origin connections10 * number of regions serving traffic (approx. ~80 - 100 connections) 2

1 This is a limit enforced by PostgreSQL. Some database providers may enforce smaller limits.

2 Hyperdrive maintains semi-regional connection pools to balance between latency, reliability and overall load on your origin database.