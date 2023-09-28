Limits
The following limits apply to Hyperdrive configuration, connections, and queries made to your configured origin databases.
|Feature
|Limit
|Maximum configured databases
|10 per account
|Initial connection timeout
|15 seconds
|Idle connection timeout
|10 minutes
|Maximum cached query response size
|50 MB
|Maximum query (statement) duration
|60 seconds
|Maximum username length
|63 characters (bytes) 1
|Maximum database name length
|63 characters (bytes) 1
|Maximum origin database connections per region
|10-20
|Maximum potential origin connections
|10 * number of regions serving traffic (approx. ~80 - 100 connections) 2
1 This is a limit enforced by PostgreSQL. Some database providers may enforce smaller limits.
2 Hyperdrive maintains semi-regional connection pools to balance between latency, reliability and overall load on your origin database.