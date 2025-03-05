Playwright
Playwright ↗ is an open-source package developed by Microsoft that can do browser automation tasks; it's commonly used to write frontend tests, create screenshots, or crawl pages.
The Workers team forked a version of Playwright ↗ that was modified to be compatible with Cloudflare Workers ↗ and Browser Rendering ↗.
Our version is open sourced and can be found in Cloudflare's fork of Playwright ↗. The npm package can be installed from npmjs ↗ as @cloudflare/playwright ↗:
Make sure you have the browser binding configured in your
wrangler.toml file:
Install the npm package:
Let's look at some examples of how to use Playwright:
Using browser automation to take screenshots of web pages is a common use case. This script tells the browser to navigate to https://demo.playwright.dev/todomvc ↗, create some items, take a screenshot of the page, and return the image in the response.
A Playwright trace is a detailed log of your workflow execution that captures information like user clicks and navigation actions, screenshots of the page, and any console messages generated and used for debugging. Developers can take a
trace.zip file and either open it locally ↗ or upload it to the Playwright Trace Viewer ↗, a GUI tool that helps you explore the data.
Here's an example of a worker generating a trace file:
One of the most common use cases for using Playwright is software testing. Playwright includes test assertion features in its APIs; refer to Assertions ↗ in the Playwright documentation for details. Here's an example of a Worker doing
expect() test assertions of the todomvc ↗ demo page:
If users omit the
browser.close() statement, the browser instance will stay open, ready to be connected to again and re-used but it will, by default, close automatically after 1 minute of inactivity. Users can optionally extend this idle time up to 10 minutes, by using the
keep_alive option, set in milliseconds:
Using the above, the browser will stay open for up to 10 minutes, even if inactive.
In order to facilitate browser session management, we've extended the Playwright API with new methods:
playwright.sessions() lists the current running sessions. It will return an output similar to this:
Notice that the session
478f4d7d-e943-40f6-a414-837d3736a1dc has an active worker connection (
connectionId=2a2246fa-e234-4dc1-8433-87e6cee80145), while session
565e05fb-4d2a-402b-869b-5b65b1381db7 is free. While a connection is active, no other workers may connect to that session.
playwright.history() lists recent sessions, both open and closed. It's useful to get a sense of your current usage.
Session
2be00a21-9fb6-4bb2-9861-8cd48e40e771 was closed explicitly with
browser.close() by the client, while session
478f4d7d-e943-40f6-a414-837d3736a1dc was closed due to reaching the maximum idle time (check limits).
You should also be able to access this information in the dashboard, albeit with a slight delay.
playwright.limits() lists your active limits:
activeSessionslists the IDs of the current open sessions
maxConcurrentSessionsdefines how many browsers can be open at the same time
allowedBrowserAcquisitionsspecifies if a new browser session can be opened according to the rate limits in place
timeUntilNextAllowedBrowserAcquisitiondefines the waiting period before a new browser can be launched.
The full Playwright API can be found here ↗.
Note that
@cloudflare/playwright is in beta. The following capabilities are not yet fully supported, but we’re actively working on them:
- API Testing ↗
- Playwright Test ↗ except Assertions ↗
- Components ↗
- Firefox ↗, Android ↗ and Electron ↗, as well as different versions of Chrome
- Network ↗
- Videos ↗
This is not an exhaustive list — expect rapid changes as we work toward broader parity with the original feature set. You can also check latest test results ↗ for a granular up to date list of the features that are fully supported.
