Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Cloudflare Pipelines now available in beta
Cloudflare Pipelines is now available in beta, to all users with a Workers Paid plan.
Pipelines let you ingest high volumes of real time data, without managing the underlying infrastructure. A single pipeline can ingest up to 100 MB of data per second, via HTTP or from a Worker. Ingested data is automatically batched, written to output files, and delivered to an R2 bucket in your account. You can use Pipelines to build a data lake of clickstream data, or to store events from a Worker.
Create your first pipeline with a single command:
Head over to our getting started guide for an in-depth tutorial to building with Pipelines.
