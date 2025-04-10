 Skip to content
Cloudflare Pipelines now available in beta

Pipelines R2 Workers

Cloudflare Pipelines is now available in beta, to all users with a Workers Paid plan.

Pipelines let you ingest high volumes of real time data, without managing the underlying infrastructure. A single pipeline can ingest up to 100 MB of data per second, via HTTP or from a Worker. Ingested data is automatically batched, written to output files, and delivered to an R2 bucket in your account. You can use Pipelines to build a data lake of clickstream data, or to store events from a Worker.

Create your first pipeline with a single command:

Create a pipeline
$ npx wrangler@latest pipelines create my-clickstream-pipeline --r2-bucket my-bucket


🌀 Authorizing R2 bucket "my-bucket"
🌀 Creating pipeline named "my-clickstream-pipeline"
 Successfully created pipeline my-clickstream-pipeline


Id:    0e00c5ff09b34d018152af98d06f5a1xvc
Name:  my-clickstream-pipeline
Sources:
  HTTP:
    Endpoint:        https://0e00c5ff09b34d018152af98d06f5a1xvc.pipelines.cloudflare.com/
    Authentication:  off
    Format:          JSON
  Worker:
    Format:  JSON
Destination:
  Type:         R2
  Bucket:       my-bucket
  Format:       newline-delimited JSON
  Compression:  GZIP
Batch hints:
  Max bytes:     100 MB
  Max duration:  300 seconds
  Max records:   100,000


🎉 You can now send data to your pipeline!


Send data to your pipeline's HTTP endpoint:
curl "https://0e00c5ff09b34d018152af98d06f5a1xvc.pipelines.cloudflare.com/" -d '[{ ...JSON_DATA... }]'


To send data to your pipeline from a Worker, add the following configuration to your config file:
{
  "pipelines": [
    {
      "pipeline": "my-clickstream-pipeline",
      "binding": "PIPELINE"
    }
  ]
}

Head over to our getting started guide for an in-depth tutorial to building with Pipelines.