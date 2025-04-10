Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
R2 Data Catalog is a managed Apache Iceberg data catalog built directly into R2 buckets
Today, we're launching R2 Data Catalog in open beta, a managed Apache Iceberg catalog built directly into your Cloudflare R2 bucket.
If you're not already familiar with it, Apache Iceberg ↗ is an open table format designed to handle large-scale analytics datasets stored in object storage, offering ACID transactions and schema evolution. R2 Data Catalog exposes a standard Iceberg REST catalog interface, so you can connect engines like Spark, Snowflake, and PyIceberg to start querying your tables using the tools you already know.
To enable a data catalog on your R2 bucket, find R2 Data Catalog in your buckets settings in the dashboard, or run:
And that's it. You'll get a catalog URI and warehouse you can plug into your favorite Iceberg engines.
Visit our getting started guide for step-by-step instructions on enabling R2 Data Catalog, creating tables, and running your first queries.
