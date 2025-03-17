Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare. Subscribe to RSS
Import `env` to access bindings in your Worker's global scope
You can now access bindings
from anywhere in your Worker by importing the
env object from
cloudflare:workers.
Previously,
env could only be accessed during a request. This meant that
bindings could not be used in the top-level context of a Worker.
Now, you can import
env and access bindings such as secrets
or environment variables in the
initial setup for your Worker:
Additionally,
env was normally accessed as a argument to a Worker's entrypoint handler,
such as
fetch.
This meant that if you needed to access a binding from a deeply nested function,
you had to pass
env as an argument through many functions to get it to the
right spot. This could be cumbersome in complex codebases.
Now, you can access the bindings from anywhere in your codebase
without passing
env as an argument:
For more information, see documentation on accessing
env.
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Products
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-