Bind the Images API to your Worker

You can now interact with the Images API directly in your Worker.

This allows more fine-grained control over transformation request flows and cache behavior. For example, you can resize, manipulate, and overlay images without requiring them to be accessible through a URL.

The Images binding can be configured in the Cloudflare dashboard for your Worker or in the wrangler.toml file in your project's directory:

[ images ] binding = "IMAGES" # i.e. available in your Worker on env.IMAGES

Within your Worker code, you can interact with this binding by using env.IMAGES .

Here's how you can rotate, resize, and blur an image, then output the image as AVIF:

​​ const info = await env . IMAGES . info ( stream ) ; // stream contains a valid image, and width/height is available on the info object const response = ( await env . IMAGES . input ( stream ) . transform ( { rotate : 90 } ) . transform ( { width : 128 } ) . output ( { format : "image/avif" } ) ) . response () ; return response ;

For more information, refer to Images Bindings.