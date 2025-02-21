Changelog
Bind the Images API to your Worker
Feb 24, 2025, 12:00 PM
You can now interact with the Images API directly in your Worker.
This allows more fine-grained control over transformation request flows and cache behavior. For example, you can resize, manipulate, and overlay images without requiring them to be accessible through a URL.
The Images binding can be configured in the Cloudflare dashboard for your Worker or in the
wrangler.toml file in your project's directory:
Within your Worker code, you can interact with this binding by using
env.IMAGES.
Here's how you can rotate, resize, and blur an image, then output the image as AVIF:
For more information, refer to Images Bindings.