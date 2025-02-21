 Skip to content
Bind the Images API to your Worker

Feb 24, 2025, 12:00 PM
Cloudflare Images

You can now interact with the Images API directly in your Worker.

This allows more fine-grained control over transformation request flows and cache behavior. For example, you can resize, manipulate, and overlay images without requiring them to be accessible through a URL.

The Images binding can be configured in the Cloudflare dashboard for your Worker or in the wrangler.toml file in your project's directory:

[images]
binding = "IMAGES" # i.e. available in your Worker on env.IMAGES

Within your Worker code, you can interact with this binding by using env.IMAGES.

Here's how you can rotate, resize, and blur an image, then output the image as AVIF:

​​const info = await env.IMAGES.info(stream);
// stream contains a valid image, and width/height is available on the info object


const response = (
await env.IMAGES.input(stream)
        .transform({ rotate: 90 })
        .transform({ width: 128 })
        .output({ format: "image/avif" })
      ).response();


return response;

For more information, refer to Images Bindings.