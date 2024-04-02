Rust
Cloudflare Workers provides support for Rust via the
workers-rs crate, which makes Runtime APIs and bindings to developer platform products, such as Workers KV, R2, and Queues, available directly from your Rust code.
By following this guide, you will learn how to build a Worker entirely in the Rust programming language.
Prerequisites
Before starting this guide, make sure you have:
$ rustup target add wasm32-unknown-unknown
1. Create a new project with Wrangler
Use
wrangler generate to create a new project from Cloudflare’s
workers-rs template.
$ npx wrangler generate hello-world-rust https://github.com/cloudflare/workers-sdk/templates/experimental/worker-rust
Your project will be created in a new directory (
hello-world-rust). To view the new directory’s files:
$ cd hello-world-rust
You will find the following files and folders in the
hello-world-rust directory:
Cargo.toml- The standard project configuration file for Rust’s
Cargopackage manager. The template pre-populates some best-practice settings for building for Wasm on Workers.
README.md- Boilerplate readme for working with the template project.
package.json- NPM configuration for the template project which specifies useful commands (
devand
deploy), and Wrangler as a dev-dependency.
wrangler.toml- Wrangler configuration, pre-populated with a custom build command to invoke
worker-build(Refer to Wrangler Bundling).
src- Rust source directory, pre-populated with Hello World Worker.
2. Develop locally
After you have created your first Worker, run the
wrangler dev command to start a local server for developing your Worker. This will allow you to test your Worker in development.
$ npx wrangler dev
If you have not used Wrangler before, it will try to open your web browser to login with your Cloudflare account.
Go to http://localhost:8787 to review your Worker running. Any changes you make to your code will trigger a rebuild, and reloading the page will show you the up-to-date output of your Worker.
3. Write your Worker code
With your new project generated, write your Worker code. Find the entrypoint to your Worker in
src/lib.rs:
use worker::*;
#[event(fetch)]
async fn main(req: Request, env: Env, ctx: Context) -> Result<Response> { Response::ok("Hello, World!")
}
Related runtime APIs
workers-rs provides a runtime API which closely matches Worker’s JavaScript API, and enables integration with Worker’s platform features. For detailed documentation of the API, refer to
docs.rs/worker.
event macro
This macro allows you to define entrypoints to your Worker. The
event macro supports the following events:
fetch- Invoked by an incoming HTTP request.
scheduled- Invoked by
Cron Triggers.
queue- Invoked by incoming message batches from Queues (Requires
queuefeature in
Cargo.toml, refer to the
workers-rsGitHub repository and
queuesfeature flag).
start- Invoked when the Worker is first launched (such as, to install panic hooks).
fetch parameters
The
fetch handler provides three arguments which match the JavaScript API:
An object representing the incoming request. This includes methods for accessing headers, method, path, Cloudflare properties, and body (with support for asynchronous streaming and JSON deserialization with Serde).
Provides access to Worker bindings.
Secret- Secret value configured in Cloudflare dashboard or using
wrangler secret put.
Var- Environment variable defined in
wrangler.toml.
KvStore- Workers KV namespace binding.
ObjectNamespace- Durable Object binding.
Fetcher- Service binding to another Worker.
Bucket- R2 Bucket binding.
Provides access to
waitUntil (deferred asynchronous tasks) and
passThroughOnException (fail open) functionality.
Response
The
fetch handler expects a
Response return type, which includes support for streaming responses to the client asynchronously. This is also the return type of any subrequests made from your Worker. There are methods for accessing status code and headers, as well as streaming the body asynchronously or deserializing from JSON using Serde.
Router
Implements convenient routing API to serve multiple paths from one Worker. Refer to the
Router example in the
worker-rs GitHub repository.
4. Deploy your Worker project
With your project configured, you can now deploy your Worker, to a
*.workers.dev subdomain, or a Custom Domain, if you have one configured. If you have not configured any subdomain or domain, Wrangler will prompt you during the deployment process to set one up.
$ npx wrangler deploy
Preview your Worker at
<YOUR_WORKER>.<YOUR_SUBDOMAIN>.workers.dev.
After completing these steps, you will have a basic Rust-based Worker deployed. From here, you can add crate dependencies and write code in Rust to implement your Worker application. If you would like to know more about the inner workings of how Rust compiled to Wasm is supported by Workers, the next section outlines the libraries and tools involved.
How this deployment works
Wasm Workers are invoked from a JavaScript entrypoint script which is created automatically for you when using
workers-rs.
JavaScript Plumbing (
wasm-bindgen)
To access platform features such as bindings, Wasm Workers must be able to access methods from the JavaScript runtime API.
This interoperability is achieved using
wasm-bindgen, which provides the glue code needed to import runtime APIs to, and export event handlers from, the Wasm module.
wasm-bindgen also provides
js-sys, which implements types for interacting with JavaScript objects. In practice, this is an implementation detail, as
workers-rs’s API handles conversion to and from JavaScript objects, and interaction with imported JavaScript runtime APIs for you.
Async (
wasm-bindgen-futures)
wasm-bindgen-futures (part of the
wasm-bindgen project) provides interoperability between Rust
Futures and JavaScript Promises.
workers-rs invokes the entire event handler function using
spawn_local, meaning that you can program using async Rust, which is turned
into a single JavaScript Promise and run on the JavaScript event loop. Calls to imported JavaScript runtime APIs are automatically converted to Rust Futures that can be invoked from async Rust functions.
Bundling (
worker-build)
To run the resulting Wasm binary on Workers,
workers-rs includes a build tool called
worker-build which:
- Creates a JavaScript entrypoint script that properly invokes the module using
wasm-bindgen’s JavaScript API.
- Invokes
web-packto minify and bundle the JavaScript code.
- Outputs a directory structure that Wrangler can use to bundle and deploy the final Worker.
worker-build is invoked by default in the template project using a custom build command specified in
wrangler.toml.
Binary Size (
wasm-opt)
Unoptimized Rust Wasm binaries can be large and may exceed Worker bundle size limits or experience long startup times. The template project pre-configures several useful size optimizations in your
Cargo.toml file:
[profile.release]
lto = true
strip = true
codegen-units = 1
Finally,
worker-bundle automatically invokes
wasm-opt to further optimize binary size before upload.