Purge cache by hostname (Enterprise only)
Purging by hostname means that all assets at URLs with a host that matches one of the provided values will be purged from the cache.
- Log in to your Cloudflare dashboard, and select your account and domain.
- Select Caching > Configuration.
- Under Purge Cache, select Custom Purge. The Custom Purge window appears.
- Under Purge by, select Hostname.
- Follow the syntax instructions:
- One hostname per line.
- Separated by commas.
- You can purge up to 30 hostnames at a time.
- Enter the appropriate value(s) in the text field using the format shown in the example.
- Select Purge.