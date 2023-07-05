Cloudflare Docs
Cache
Cloudflare Docs
Cache
GitHub icon
Visit Cache on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)
  1. Products
  2. Cache / CDN
  3. ...
  4. Purge cache
  5. ​Purge cache by hostname

​Purge cache by hostname (Enterprise only)

Purging by hostname means that all assets at URLs with a host that matches one of the provided values will be purged from the cache.

  1. Log in to your Cloudflare dashboard, and select your account and domain.
  2. Select Caching > Configuration.
  3. Under Purge Cache, select Custom Purge. The Custom Purge window appears.
  4. Under Purge by, select Hostname.
  5. Follow the syntax instructions:
    • One hostname per line.
    • Separated by commas.
    • You can purge up to 30 hostnames at a time.
  6. Enter the appropriate value(s) in the text field using the format shown in the example.
  7. Select Purge.