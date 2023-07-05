​Purge cache by hostname (Enterprise only)

Purging by hostname means that all assets at URLs with a host that matches one of the provided values will be purged from the cache.

Log in to your Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link , and select your account and domain. Select Caching > Configuration. Under Purge Cache, select Custom Purge. The Custom Purge window appears. Under Purge by, select Hostname. Follow the syntax instructions: One hostname per line.

Separated by commas.

You can purge up to 30 hostnames at a time. Enter the appropriate value(s) in the text field using the format shown in the example. Select Purge.