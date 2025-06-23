 Skip to content
Account-level DNS analytics now available via GraphQL Analytics API

DNS

Authoritative DNS analytics are now available on the account level via the Cloudflare GraphQL Analytics API.

This allows users to query DNS analytics across multiple zones in their account, by using the accounts filter.

Here is an example to retrieve all DNS queries across all zones in an account that resulted in an NXDOMAIN response over a given time frame. Please replace a30f822fcd7c401984bf85d8f2a5111c with your actual account ID.

GraphQL example for account-level DNS analytics
query Viewer {
    viewer {
        accounts(filter: { accountTag: "a30f822fcd7c401984bf85d8f2a5111c" }) {
            dnsAnalyticsAdaptive(
                limit: 10
                filter: { date_geq: "2025-06-16", responseCode: "NXDOMAIN", date_leq: "2025-06-18" }
                orderBy: [datetime_DESC]
            ) {
                zoneTag
                queryName
                responseCode
                queryType
                datetime
            }
        }
    }
}
To learn more and get started, refer to the DNS Analytics documentation.