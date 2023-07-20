Network policies
With Cloudflare Zero Trust, you can configure policies to control network-level traffic leaving your endpoints. Using network selectors like IP addresses and ports, your policies will control access to any network origin. Because Cloudflare Zero Trust integrates with your identity provider, it also gives you the ability to create identity-based network policies. This means you can now control access to non-HTTP resources on a per-user basis regardless of where they are or what device they access that resource from.
A network policy consists of an Action as well as a logical expression that determines the scope of the action. To build an expression, you need to choose a Selector and an Operator, and enter a value or range of values in the Value field. You can use And and Or logical operators to evaluate multiple conditions.
If a condition in an expression joins a query attribute (such as Source IP) and a response attribute (such as Resolved IP), then the condition will be evaluated when the response is received.
Actions
Just like actions in DNS and HTTP policies, actions in network policies define which decision you want to apply to a given set of elements. You can assign one action per policy.
Allow
API value:
allow
Policies with Allow actions allow network traffic to reach certain IPs or ports. For example, the following configuration allows specific users to reach a given IP address:
|Selector
|Operator
|Value
|Action
|Destination IP
|In
92.100.02.102
|Allow
|In
*@example.com
Audit SSH
API value:
audit_ssh
Policies with Audit SSH actions allow administrators to log SSH commands matching SSH traffic over port 22. For example, the following configuration logs SSH commands sent to a given IP address:
|Selector
|Operator
|Value
|Action
|Destination IP
|In
203.0.113.83
|Audit SSH
For more information on SSH logging, refer to Configure SSH proxy and command logs.
Block
API value:
block
Policies with Block actions block network traffic from reaching certain IPs or ports. For example, the following configuration blocks all traffic directed to port 443:
|Selector
|Operator
|Value
|Action
|Destination Port
|In
443
|Block
Network Override
API value:
l4_override
Policies with Network Override actions do not inspect traffic directed to, or coming from, certain IPs or ports. For example, the following configuration overrides traffic to a public IP to a Private IP based on a user’s identity:
|Selector
|Operator
|Value
|Action
|Destination IP
|In
95.92.143.151
|Network Override
|User Email
|In
*@example.com
|Override IP
|10.0.0.1
Selectors
Gateway matches network traffic against the following selectors, or criteria.
Application
You can apply network policies to a growing list of popular web applications. Refer to Application and app types for more information.
|UI name
|API example
|Application
any(app.ids[*] in {505}
Destination Continent
The continent where the request is destined. Geolocation is determined from the target IP address. To specify a continent, enter its two-letter code into the Value field:
- AF – Africa
- AN – Antarctica
- AS – Asia
- EU – Europe
- NA – North America
- OC – Oceania
- SA – South America
- T1 – Tor network
|UI name
|API example
|Destination Continent IP Geolocation
net.dst.geo.continent == "EU"
Destination Country
The country that the request is destined for. Geolocation is determined from the target IP address. To specify a country, enter its ISO 3166-1 Alpha 2 code in the Value field.
|UI name
|API example
|Destination Country IP Geolocation
net.dst.geo.country == "RU"
Destination IP
The IP address of the request’s target.
|UI name
|API example
|Destination IP
net.dst.ip == "10.0.0.0/8"
Destination Port
The port number of the request’s target.
|UI name
|API example
|Destination Port
net.dst.port == "2222"
Device Posture
With the Device Posture selector, admins can use signals from end-user devices to secure access to their internal and external resources. For example, a security admin can choose to limit all access to internal applications based on whether specific software is installed on a device and/or if the device or software are configured in a particular way.
|UI name
|API example
|Passed Device Posture Checks
any(device_posture.checks.failed[*] in {"1308749e-fcfb-4ebc-b051-fe022b632644"}),
any(device_posture.checks.passed[*] in {"1308749e-fcfb-4ebc-b051-fe022b632644"})"
Protocol
The protocol used to send the packet.
|UI name
|API example
|Protocol
net.protocol == "tcp"
Proxy Endpoint
The proxy server where your browser forwards HTTP traffic.
|UI name
|API example
|Proxy Endpoint
proxy.endpoint == "3ele0ss56t.proxy.cloudflare-gateway.com"
SNI
The host whose Server Name Indication (SNI) header Gateway will filter traffic against. This will allow for an exact match.
|UI name
|API example
|SNI
net.sni.host == "www.example.com"
SNI Domain
The domain whose Server Name Indication (SNI) header Gateway will filter traffic against. For example, a rule for
example.com will match
example.com,
www.example.com, and
my.test.example.com.
|UI name
|API example
|SNI Domain
net.sni.domains == "example.com"
Source Continent
The continent of the user making the request.
Geolocation is determined from the device’s public IP address (typically assigned by the user’s ISP). To specify a continent, enter its two-letter code into the Value field:
- AF – Africa
- AN – Antarctica
- AS – Asia
- EU – Europe
- NA – North America
- OC – Oceania
- SA – South America
- T1 – Tor network
|UI name
|API example
|Source Continent IP Geolocation
net.src.geo.continent == "North America"
Source Country
The country of the user making the request.
Geolocation is determined from the device’s public IP address (typically assigned by the user’s ISP). To specify a country, enter its ISO 3166-1 Alpha 2 code in the Value field.
|UI name
|API example
|Source Country IP Geolocation
net.src.geo.country == "RU"
Source Internal IP
Use this selector to apply network policies to a private IP address, assigned by a user’s local network, that requests arrive to Gateway from. This selector will only apply to users connected through a Magic GRE or IPSec tunnel.
|UI name
|API example
|Source Internal IP
net.src.internal_src_ip == "192.168.86.0/27"
Source IP
|UI name
|API example
|Source IP
net.src.ip == "10.0.0.0/8"
Source Port
|UI name
|API example
|Source Port
net.src.port == "2222"
Users
The User, User Group, and SAML Attributes selectors require Gateway with WARP mode to be enabled in the Zero Trust WARP client, and the user to be enrolled in the organization via the WARP client. For more information on identity-based selectors, refer to the Identity-based policies page.
Virtual Network
The Tunnel Virtual Network that the device is connected to via the WARP client.
|UI name
|API example
|Virtual Network
net.vnet_id == "957fc748-591a-e96s-a15d-1j90204a7923"
Comparison operators
Comparison operators are the way Gateway matches traffic to a selector. When you choose a Selector in the dashboard policy builder, the Operator dropdown menu will display the available options for that selector.
|Operator
|Meaning
|is
|equals the defined value
|is not
|does not equal the defined value
|in
|matches at least one of the defined values
|not in
|does not match any of the defined values
|in list
|in a pre-defined list of values
|not in list
|not in a pre-defined list of values
|matches regex
|regex evaluates to true
|does not match regex
|regex evaluates to false
|greater than
|exceeds the defined number
|greater than or equal to
|exceeds or equals the defined number
|less than
|below the defined number
|less than or equal to
|below or equals the defined number
Value
You can input a single value or use regular expressions to specify a range of values.
Gateway uses Rust to evaluate regular expressions. The Rust implementation is slightly different than regex libraries used elsewhere. For more information, refer to our guide for Wildcards.
For example, if you want to match multiple domains, you could use the pipe symbol (
|) as an OR operator. In Gateway, you do not need to use an escape character (
\) before the pipe symbol. The following configuration blocks requests to two hosts if either appears in a request header:
|Selector
|Operator
|Value
|Action
|Host
|Matches regex
.\*whispersystems.org|.\*signal.org
|Block
To evaluate if your regex matches, you can use Rustexp.
Logical operators
To evaluate multiple conditions in an expression, select the Add logical operator. These expressions can be compared further with the Or logical operator.
|Operator
|Meaning
|And
|match all of the conditions in the expression
|Or
|match any of the conditions in the expression
The Or operator will only work with conditions in the same expression group. For example, you cannot compare conditions in Traffic with conditions in Identity or Device Posture.