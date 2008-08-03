 Skip to content
Encrypt and store sensitive information as secrets that are securely reusable across your account.

Available in open beta

Cloudflare Secrets Store is a secure, centralized location in which account-level secrets are stored and managed. The secrets are securely encrypted and stored across all Cloudflare data centers.

Secrets Store is currently compatible with Cloudflare Workers. Integrations with other products will be added in the future.