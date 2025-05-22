Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Handle incoming request cancellation in Workers with Request.signal
In Cloudflare Workers, you can now attach an event listener to
Request objects, using the
signal property ↗. This allows you to perform tasks when the request to your Worker is canceled by the client. To use this feature, you must set the
enable_request_signal compatibility flag.
You can use a listener to perform cleanup tasks or write to logs before your Worker's invocation ends. For example, if you run the Worker below, and then abort the request from the client, a log will be written:
For more information see the
Request documentation.
