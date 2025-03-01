Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Use Logpush for Email Security detections
You can now send detection logs to an endpoint of your choice with Cloudflare Logpush.
Filter logs matching specific criteria you have set and select from over 25 fields you want to send. When creating a new Logpush job, remember to select Email security alerts as the dataset.
For more information, refer to Enable detection logs.
This feature is available across these Email Security packages:
- Enterprise
- Enterprise + PhishGuard
