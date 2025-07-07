Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Increased IP List Limits for Enterprise Accounts
We have significantly increased the limits for IP Lists on Enterprise plans to provide greater flexibility and control:
- Total number of lists: Increased from 10 to 1,000.
- Total number of list items: Increased from 10,000 to 500,000.
Limits for other list types and plans remain unchanged. For more details, refer to the lists availability.
