WARP client for Windows (version 2025.1.861.0)
A new GA release for the Windows WARP client is now available on the stable releases downloads page.
This release contains only improvements.
Changes and improvements
- Improved command line interface for Access for Infrastructure with added function for filtering and ordering.
- Fixed client connectivity issues when switching between managed network profiles that use different WARP protocols.
- Added support for WARP desktop to use additional DoH endpoints to help reduce NAT congestion.
- Improved connectivity check reliability in certain split tunnel configurations.
- Improved reading of device DNS settings at connection restart.
- Improved WARP connectivity in environments with virtual machine interfaces.
- Improved Wireguard connection stability on reconnections.
- Improved reliability of device posture checks for OS Version, Unique Client ID, Domain Joined, Disk Encryption, and Firewall attributes.
- Added additional HTTP/3 QUIC connectivity test to warp-diag.
- Added support for collection of system health metrics for enhanced device Digital Experience Monitoring.
- Automated the removal of active registrations for devices with multiple registrations with the same Zero Trust organization.
Known issues
DNS resolution may be broken when the following conditions are all true:
- WARP is in Secure Web Gateway without DNS filtering (tunnel-only) mode.
- A custom DNS server address is configured on the primary network adapter.
- The custom DNS server address on the primary network adapter is changed while WARP is connected.
To work around this issue, reconnect the WARP client by toggling off and back on.
