Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Subscribe to RSS
View all RSS feeds
Hyperdrive achieves FedRAMP Moderate-Impact Authorization
Hyperdrive has been approved for FedRAMP Authorization and is now available in the FedRAMP Marketplace ↗.
FedRAMP is a U.S. government program that provides standardized assessment and authorization for cloud products and services. As a result of this product update, Hyperdrive has been approved as an authorized service to be used by U.S. federal agencies at the Moderate Impact level.
For detailed information regarding FedRAMP and its implications, please refer to the official FedRAMP documentation for Cloudflare ↗.
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Products
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-