Retry Pages & Workers Builds Directly from GitHub

You can now retry your Cloudflare Pages and Workers builds directly from GitHub. No need to switch to the Cloudflare Dashboard for a simple retry!

Let’s say you push a commit, but your build fails due to a spurious error like a network timeout. Instead of going to the Cloudflare Dashboard to manually retry, you can now rerun the build with just a few clicks inside GitHub, keeping you inside your workflow.

For Pages and Workers projects connected to a GitHub repository:

When a build fails, go to your GitHub repository or pull request Select the failed Check Run for the build Select "Details" on the Check Run Select "Rerun" to trigger a retry build for that commit

