50-500ms Faster D1 REST API Requests

Users using Cloudflare's REST API to query their D1 database can see lower end-to-end request latency now that D1 authentication is performed at the closest Cloudflare network data center that received the request. Previously, authentication required D1 REST API requests to proxy to Cloudflare's core, centralized data centers, which added network round trips and latency.

Latency improvements range from 50-500 ms depending on request location and database location and only apply to the REST API. REST API requests and databases outside the United States see a bigger benefit since Cloudflare's primary core data centers reside in the United States.