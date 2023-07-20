HTTP policies

Install the Cloudflare Root Certificate before creating HTTP policies.

HTTP policies allow you to intercept all HTTP and HTTPS requests and either block, allow, or override specific elements such as websites, IP addresses, and file types. HTTP policies operate on Layer 7 for all TCP (and optionally UDP) traffic sent over ports 80 and 443.

An HTTP policy consists of an Action as well as a logical expression that determines the scope of the policy. To build an expression, you need to choose a Selector and an Operator, and enter a value or range of values in the Value field. You can use And and Or logical operators to evaluate multiple conditions.

If a condition in an expression joins a query attribute (such as Source IP) and a response attribute (such as Resolved IP), then the condition will be evaluated when the response is received.

Actions in HTTP policies allow you to choose what to do with a given set of elements (domains, IP addresses, file types, and so on). You can assign one action per policy.

API value: allow

The Allow action allows outbound traffic to reach destinations you specify within the Selectors and Value fields. For example, the following configuration allows traffic to reach all websites we categorize as belonging to the Education content category:

Selector Operator Value Action Content Categories in Education Allow

​​ Untrusted certificates

To use this feature, deploy a custom root certificate .

The Untrusted certificate action determines how to handle insecure requests.

Option Action Error Display Gateway error page. Matches the default behavior when no action is configured. Block Display block page as set in Zero Trust. Pass through Bypass insecure connection warnings and seamlessly connect to the upstream. To use this feature, deploy a custom root certificate . For more information on what statuses are bypassed, refer to the troubleshooting FAQ .

API value: block

The Block action blocks outbound traffic from reaching destinations you specify within the Selectors and Value fields. For example, the following configuration blocks users from being able to upload any file type to Google Drive:

Selector Operator Value Action Application in Google Drive Block Upload Mime Type matches regex .*

API value: isolate

For more information on this action, refer to the documentation on Browser Isolation policies.

​​ Do Not Isolate

API value: noisolate

For more information on this action, refer to the documentation on Browser Isolation policies.

​​ Do Not Inspect

API value: off Warning When a Do Not Inspect policy is created for a given hostname, application, or app type, you will lose the ability to log or block HTTP requests, apply DLP policies, and perform AV scanning.

Do Not Inspect lets you bypass certain elements from inspection. To prevent Gateway from decrypting and inspecting HTTPS traffic, your policy must match against the Server Name Indicator (SNI) in the TLS header. Learn more about applications which may require a Do Not Inspect policy.

All Do Not Inspect rules are evaluated first, before any Allow or Block rules, to determine if decryption should occur. Learn more about the order of enforcement for HTTP policies.

​​ Do Not Scan

API value: noscan

When an admin enables AV scanning for uploads and/or downloads, Gateway will scan every supported file. Admins can selectively choose to disable scanning by leveraging the HTTP rules. For example, to prevent AV scanning of files uploaded to or downloaded from example.com , an admin would configure the following rule:

Selector Operator Value Action Hostname Matches Regex .*example.com Do Not Scan

When a Do Not Scan rule matches, nothing is scanned, regardless of file size or whether the file type is supported or not.

Policies created using the URL selector are case-sensitive.

Gateway matches HTTP traffic against the following selectors, or criteria:

You can apply HTTP policies to a growing list of popular web applications. Refer to Application and app types for more information.

UI name API example Application any(app.ids[*] in {505}

​​ Content Categories

UI name API example Content Categories not(any(http.request.uri.content_category[*] in {1}))

For more information, refer to our list of content categories.

​​ Destination Continent

Only applies to traffic sent through the WARP client .

The continent where the request is destined. Geolocation is determined from the target IP address. To specify a continent, enter its two-letter code into the Value field:

AF – Africa

AN – Antarctica

AS – Asia

EU – Europe

NA – North America

OC – Oceania

SA – South America

T1 – Tor network

UI name API example Destination Continent IP Geolocation http.dst_ip.geo.continent == "EU"

​​ Destination Country

Only applies to traffic sent through the WARP client .

The country that the request is destined for. Geolocation is determined from the target IP address. To specify a country, enter its ISO 3166-1 Alpha 2 code External link icon Open external link in the Value field.

UI name API example Destination Country IP Geolocation http.dst_ip.geo.country == "RU"

​​ Destination IP

Only applies to traffic sent through the WARP client .

UI name API example Destination IP http.dst.ip == "10.0.0.0/8"

Use this selector to match against a domain and all subdomains — for example, if you want to block example.com and subdomains such as www.example.com .

UI name API example Domain any(http.request.domains[*] == "example.com")

​​ Download and Upload File Type

These selectors will scan file signatures in the HTTP body. Supported file types include Microsoft Office documents, PDF files, and ZIP files.

UI name API example Download File Type http.download.file.type in {\"PDF\" \"ZIP\" \"XLXS\"}

UI name API example Upload File Type http.upload.file.type in {\"PDF\" \"ZIP\" \"XLXS\"}

​​ Download and Upload Mime Type

These selectors depend on the Content-Type header being present in the request (for uploads) or response (for downloads).

UI name API example Download Mime Type http.download.mime == "image/png\"

UI name API example Upload Mime Type http.upload.mime == "image/png\"

​​ DLP Profile

Scans HTTP traffic for the presence of social security numbers and other PII. You must configure the DLP Profile before you can use this selector in your policy. For more information, refer to our DLP Profile documentation.

Use this selector to match only the hostname specified — for example, if you want to block test.example.com but not example.com or www.test.example.com .

UI name API example Host http.request.host == "test.example.com"

Some hostnames ( example.com ) will invisibly redirect to the www subdomain ( www.example.com ). To match this type of website, use the Domain selector instead of the Host selector.

​​ HTTP Method

UI name API example HTTP Method http.request.method == "GET"

​​ HTTP Response

UI name API example URL http.response.status_code == "200"

​​ Device Posture

With the Device Posture selector, admins can use signals from end-user devices to secure access to their internal and external resources. For example, a security admin can choose to limit all access to internal applications based on whether specific software is installed on a device and/or if the device or software are configured in a particular way.

UI name API example Passed Device Posture Checks any(device_posture.checks.failed[*] in {"1308749e-fcfb-4ebc-b051-fe022b632644"}) , any(device_posture.checks.passed[*] in {"1308749e-fcfb-4ebc-b051-fe022b632644"})"

​​ Security Risks

UI name API example Security Risks any(http.request.uri.category[*] in {1})

For more information, refer to our list of security categories.

​​ Source Continent

The continent of the user making the request.

Geolocation is determined from the device’s public IP address (typically assigned by the user’s ISP). To specify a continent, enter its two-letter code into the Value field:

AF – Africa

AN – Antarctica

AS – Asia

EU – Europe

NA – North America

OC – Oceania

SA – South America

T1 – Tor network

UI name API example Source Continent IP Geolocation http.src_ip.geo.continent == "North America"

​​ Source Country

The country of the user making the request.

Geolocation is determined from the device’s public IP address (typically assigned by the user’s ISP). To specify a country, enter its ISO 3166-1 Alpha 2 code External link icon Open external link in the Value field.

UI name API example Source Country IP Geolocation http.src_ip.geo.country == "RU"

​​ Source Internal IP

Use this selector to apply HTTP policies to a private IP address, assigned by a user’s local network, that requests arrive to Gateway from. This selector will only apply to users connected through a Magic GRE or IPSec tunnel.

UI name API example Source Internal IP http.src.internal_src_ip == "192.168.86.0/27"

​​ Source IP

UI name API example Source IP http.src.ip == "10.0.0.0/8"

UI name API example URL not(any(http.request.uri.content_category[*] in {1}))

​​ URL Path

UI name API example URL Path http.request.uri.path == \"/foo/bar\"

​​ URL Path and Query

UI name API example URL Path and Query http.request.uri.path_and_query == \"/foo/bar?ab%242=%2A342\"

​​ URL Query

UI name API example URL Query not(http.request.uri in $%s)

The User, User Group, and SAML Attributes selectors require Gateway with WARP mode to be enabled in the Zero Trust WARP client, and the user to be enrolled in the organization via the WARP client. For more information on identity-based selectors, refer to the Identity-based policies page.

​​ Comparison operators

Comparison operators are the way Gateway matches traffic to a selector. When you choose a Selector in the dashboard policy builder, the Operator dropdown menu will display the available options for that selector.

Operator Meaning is equals the defined value is not does not equal the defined value in matches at least one of the defined values not in does not match any of the defined values in list in a pre-defined list of values not in list not in a pre-defined list of values matches regex regex evaluates to true does not match regex regex evaluates to false greater than exceeds the defined number greater than or equal to exceeds or equals the defined number less than below the defined number less than or equal to below or equals the defined number

You can input a single value or use regular expressions to specify a range of values.

Gateway uses Rust to evaluate regular expressions. The Rust implementation is slightly different than regex libraries used elsewhere. For more information, refer to our guide for Wildcards.

For example, if you want to match multiple domains, you could use the pipe symbol ( | ) as an OR operator. In Gateway, you do not need to use an escape character ( \ ) before the pipe symbol. The following configuration blocks requests to two hosts if either appears in a request header:

Selector Operator Value Action Host Matches regex .\*whispersystems.org|.\*signal.org Block

To evaluate if your regex matches, you can use Rustexp External link icon Open external link .

​​ Logical operators

To evaluate multiple conditions in an expression, select the Add logical operator. These expressions can be compared further with the Or logical operator. Operator Meaning And match all of the conditions in the expression Or match any of the conditions in the expression The Or operator will only work with conditions in the same expression group. For example, you cannot compare conditions in Traffic with conditions in Identity or Device Posture.