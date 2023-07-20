HTTP policies
HTTP policies allow you to intercept all HTTP and HTTPS requests and either block, allow, or override specific elements such as websites, IP addresses, and file types. HTTP policies operate on Layer 7 for all TCP (and optionally UDP) traffic sent over ports 80 and 443.
An HTTP policy consists of an Action as well as a logical expression that determines the scope of the policy. To build an expression, you need to choose a Selector and an Operator, and enter a value or range of values in the Value field. You can use And and Or logical operators to evaluate multiple conditions.
If a condition in an expression joins a query attribute (such as Source IP) and a response attribute (such as Resolved IP), then the condition will be evaluated when the response is received.
Actions
Actions in HTTP policies allow you to choose what to do with a given set of elements (domains, IP addresses, file types, and so on). You can assign one action per policy.
Allow
API value:
allow
The Allow action allows outbound traffic to reach destinations you specify within the Selectors and Value fields. For example, the following configuration allows traffic to reach all websites we categorize as belonging to the Education content category:
|Selector
|Operator
|Value
|Action
|Content Categories
|in
Education
|Allow
Untrusted certificates
The Untrusted certificate action determines how to handle insecure requests.
|Option
|Action
|Error
|Display Gateway error page. Matches the default behavior when no action is configured.
|Block
|Display block page as set in Zero Trust.
|Pass through
|Bypass insecure connection warnings and seamlessly connect to the upstream. To use this feature, deploy a custom root certificate. For more information on what statuses are bypassed, refer to the troubleshooting FAQ.
Block
API value:
block
The Block action blocks outbound traffic from reaching destinations you specify within the Selectors and Value fields. For example, the following configuration blocks users from being able to upload any file type to Google Drive:
|Selector
|Operator
|Value
|Action
|Application
|in
Google Drive
|Block
|Upload Mime Type
|matches regex
.*
Isolate
API value:
isolate
For more information on this action, refer to the documentation on Browser Isolation policies.
Do Not Isolate
API value:
noisolate
For more information on this action, refer to the documentation on Browser Isolation policies.
Do Not Inspect
API value:
off
Do Not Inspect lets you bypass certain elements from inspection. To prevent Gateway from decrypting and inspecting HTTPS traffic, your policy must match against the Server Name Indicator (SNI) in the TLS header. Learn more about applications which may require a Do Not Inspect policy.
All Do Not Inspect rules are evaluated first, before any Allow or Block rules, to determine if decryption should occur. Learn more about the order of enforcement for HTTP policies.
Do Not Scan
API value:
noscan
When an admin enables AV scanning for uploads and/or downloads, Gateway will scan every supported file. Admins can selectively choose to disable scanning by leveraging the HTTP rules. For example, to prevent AV scanning of files uploaded to or downloaded from
example.com, an admin would configure the following rule:
|Selector
|Operator
|Value
|Action
|Hostname
|Matches Regex
.*example.com
|Do Not Scan
When a Do Not Scan rule matches, nothing is scanned, regardless of file size or whether the file type is supported or not.
Selectors
Gateway matches HTTP traffic against the following selectors, or criteria:
Application
You can apply HTTP policies to a growing list of popular web applications. Refer to Application and app types for more information.
|UI name
|API example
|Application
any(app.ids[*] in {505}
Content Categories
|UI name
|API example
|Content Categories
not(any(http.request.uri.content_category[*] in {1}))
For more information, refer to our list of content categories.
Destination Continent
The continent where the request is destined. Geolocation is determined from the target IP address. To specify a continent, enter its two-letter code into the Value field:
- AF – Africa
- AN – Antarctica
- AS – Asia
- EU – Europe
- NA – North America
- OC – Oceania
- SA – South America
- T1 – Tor network
|UI name
|API example
|Destination Continent IP Geolocation
http.dst_ip.geo.continent == "EU"
Destination Country
The country that the request is destined for. Geolocation is determined from the target IP address. To specify a country, enter its ISO 3166-1 Alpha 2 code in the Value field.
|UI name
|API example
|Destination Country IP Geolocation
http.dst_ip.geo.country == "RU"
Destination IP
|UI name
|API example
|Destination IP
http.dst.ip == "10.0.0.0/8"
Domain
Use this selector to match against a domain and all subdomains — for example, if you want to block
example.com and subdomains such as
www.example.com.
|UI name
|API example
|Domain
any(http.request.domains[*] == "example.com")
Download and Upload File Type
These selectors will scan file signatures in the HTTP body. Supported file types include Microsoft Office documents, PDF files, and ZIP files.
|UI name
|API example
|Download File Type
http.download.file.type in {\"PDF\" \"ZIP\" \"XLXS\"}
|UI name
|API example
|Upload File Type
http.upload.file.type in {\"PDF\" \"ZIP\" \"XLXS\"}
Download and Upload Mime Type
These selectors depend on the
Content-Type header being present in the request (for uploads) or response (for downloads).
|UI name
|API example
|Download Mime Type
http.download.mime == "image/png\"
|UI name
|API example
|Upload Mime Type
http.upload.mime == "image/png\"
DLP Profile
Scans HTTP traffic for the presence of social security numbers and other PII. You must configure the DLP Profile before you can use this selector in your policy. For more information, refer to our DLP Profile documentation.
Host
Use this selector to match only the hostname specified — for example, if you want to block
test.example.com but not
example.com or
www.test.example.com.
|UI name
|API example
|Host
http.request.host == "test.example.com"
HTTP Method
|UI name
|API example
|HTTP Method
http.request.method == "GET"
HTTP Response
|UI name
|API example
|URL
http.response.status_code == "200"
Device Posture
With the Device Posture selector, admins can use signals from end-user devices to secure access to their internal and external resources. For example, a security admin can choose to limit all access to internal applications based on whether specific software is installed on a device and/or if the device or software are configured in a particular way.
|UI name
|API example
|Passed Device Posture Checks
any(device_posture.checks.failed[*] in {"1308749e-fcfb-4ebc-b051-fe022b632644"}),
any(device_posture.checks.passed[*] in {"1308749e-fcfb-4ebc-b051-fe022b632644"})"
Security Risks
|UI name
|API example
|Security Risks
any(http.request.uri.category[*] in {1})
For more information, refer to our list of security categories.
Source Continent
The continent of the user making the request.
Geolocation is determined from the device’s public IP address (typically assigned by the user’s ISP). To specify a continent, enter its two-letter code into the Value field:
- AF – Africa
- AN – Antarctica
- AS – Asia
- EU – Europe
- NA – North America
- OC – Oceania
- SA – South America
- T1 – Tor network
|UI name
|API example
|Source Continent IP Geolocation
http.src_ip.geo.continent == "North America"
Source Country
The country of the user making the request.
Geolocation is determined from the device’s public IP address (typically assigned by the user’s ISP). To specify a country, enter its ISO 3166-1 Alpha 2 code in the Value field.
|UI name
|API example
|Source Country IP Geolocation
http.src_ip.geo.country == "RU"
Source Internal IP
Use this selector to apply HTTP policies to a private IP address, assigned by a user’s local network, that requests arrive to Gateway from. This selector will only apply to users connected through a Magic GRE or IPSec tunnel.
|UI name
|API example
|Source Internal IP
http.src.internal_src_ip == "192.168.86.0/27"
Source IP
|UI name
|API example
|Source IP
http.src.ip == "10.0.0.0/8"
URL
|UI name
|API example
|URL
not(any(http.request.uri.content_category[*] in {1}))
URL Path
|UI name
|API example
|URL Path
http.request.uri.path == \"/foo/bar\"
URL Path and Query
|UI name
|API example
|URL Path and Query
http.request.uri.path_and_query == \"/foo/bar?ab%242=%2A342\"
URL Query
|UI name
|API example
|URL Query
not(http.request.uri in $%s)
Users
The User, User Group, and SAML Attributes selectors require Gateway with WARP mode to be enabled in the Zero Trust WARP client, and the user to be enrolled in the organization via the WARP client. For more information on identity-based selectors, refer to the Identity-based policies page.
Comparison operators
Comparison operators are the way Gateway matches traffic to a selector. When you choose a Selector in the dashboard policy builder, the Operator dropdown menu will display the available options for that selector.
|Operator
|Meaning
|is
|equals the defined value
|is not
|does not equal the defined value
|in
|matches at least one of the defined values
|not in
|does not match any of the defined values
|in list
|in a pre-defined list of values
|not in list
|not in a pre-defined list of values
|matches regex
|regex evaluates to true
|does not match regex
|regex evaluates to false
|greater than
|exceeds the defined number
|greater than or equal to
|exceeds or equals the defined number
|less than
|below the defined number
|less than or equal to
|below or equals the defined number
Value
You can input a single value or use regular expressions to specify a range of values.
Gateway uses Rust to evaluate regular expressions. The Rust implementation is slightly different than regex libraries used elsewhere. For more information, refer to our guide for Wildcards.
For example, if you want to match multiple domains, you could use the pipe symbol (
|) as an OR operator. In Gateway, you do not need to use an escape character (
\) before the pipe symbol. The following configuration blocks requests to two hosts if either appears in a request header:
|Selector
|Operator
|Value
|Action
|Host
|Matches regex
.\*whispersystems.org|.\*signal.org
|Block
To evaluate if your regex matches, you can use Rustexp.
Logical operators
To evaluate multiple conditions in an expression, select the Add logical operator. These expressions can be compared further with the Or logical operator.
|Operator
|Meaning
|And
|match all of the conditions in the expression
|Or
|match any of the conditions in the expression
The Or operator will only work with conditions in the same expression group. For example, you cannot compare conditions in Traffic with conditions in Identity or Device Posture.
If a condition in an expression joins a request attribute (such as Source IP) and a response attribute (such as a DLP Profile), then the condition will be evaluated when the response is received.