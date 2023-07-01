Tutorial - React SPA with an API
This tutorial takes you through the steps needed to adapt a Vite project to use the Cloudflare Vite plugin. Much of the content can also be applied to adapting existing Vite projects and to front-end frameworks other than React.
In this tutorial, you will create a React SPA that can be deployed as a Worker with static assets. You will then add an API Worker that can be accessed from the front-end code. You will develop, build, and preview the application using Vite before finally deploying to Cloudflare.
Start by creating a React TypeScript project with Vite.
Next, open the
cloudflare-vite-tutorial directory in your editor of choice.
The Cloudflare Vite plugin doesn't require any configuration by default and will look for a
wrangler.jsonc,
wrangler.json or
wrangler.toml in the root of your application.
Refer to the API reference for configuration options.
The
not_found_handling value has been set to
single-page-application.
This means that all not found requests will serve the
index.html file.
With the Cloudflare plugin, the
assets routing configuration is used in place of Vite's default behavior.
This ensures that your application's routing configuration works the same way while developing as it does when deployed to production.
Note that the
directory field is not used when configuring assets with Vite.
The
directory in the output configuration will automatically point to the client build output.
See Static Assets for more information.
When developing Workers, additional files are used and/or generated that should not be stored in git.
Add the following lines to your
.gitignore file:
Run
npm run dev to start the Vite development server and verify that your application is working as expected.
For a purely front-end application, you could now build (
npm run build), preview (
npm run preview), and deploy (
npm exec wrangler deploy) your application.
This tutorial, however, will show you how to go a step further and add an API Worker.
The
main field specifies the entry file for your Worker code.
The Worker above will be invoked for any non-navigation request that does not match a static asset.
It returns a JSON response if the
pathname starts with
/api/ and otherwise return a
404 response.
Edit
src/App.tsx so that it includes an additional button that calls the API and sets some state:
Now, if you click the button, it will display 'Name from API is: Cloudflare'.
Increment the counter to update the application state in the browser.
Next, edit
api/index.ts by changing the
name it returns to
'Cloudflare Workers'.
If you click the button again, it will display the new
name while preserving the previously set counter value.
With Vite and the Cloudflare plugin, you can iterate on the client and server parts of your app together, without losing UI state between edits.
Run
npm run build to build your application.
If you inspect the
dist directory, you will see that it contains two subdirectories:
client- the client code that runs in the browser
cloudflare-vite-tutorial- the Worker code alongside the output
wrangler.jsonconfiguration file
Run
npm run preview to validate that your application runs as expected.
This command will run your build output locally in the Workers runtime, closely matching its behaviour in production.
Run
npm exec wrangler deploy to deploy your application to Cloudflare.
This command will automatically use the output
wrangler.json that was included in the build output.
In this tutorial, we created an SPA that could be deployed as a Worker with static assets. We then added an API Worker that could be accessed from the front-end code. Finally, we deployed both the client and server-side parts of the application to Cloudflare.
Possible next steps include:
- Adding a binding to another Cloudflare service such as a KV namespace or D1 database
- Expanding the API to include additional routes
- Using a library, such as Hono ↗ or tRPC ↗, in your API Worker
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Products
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-