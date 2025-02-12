Custom Errors (beta), powered by the Ruleset Engine, allow you to define custom content for errors returned by an origin server or by a Cloudflare product (including Workers). Custom Errors will apply to responses whose HTTP status code is greater than or equal to 400 that match the expression of the custom error rule.

To configure a custom error, create a custom error rule at the account or zone level. Zone-level rules take precedence over account-level rules. Custom error rules will override Custom Pages at the zone or account level.

Custom Errors require that you proxy the DNS records of your domain (or subdomain) through Cloudflare.

Notes about the beta During the beta you can only create custom error rules using the API.

How it works

When defining the custom error to serve, you provide either the URL of an existing web page or an inline response. The URL can point to a webpage or to a different resource (such as JSON content). When you provide a URL, Cloudflare will gather any required images, CSS, and JavaScript code and save a minified version of the full page. This resource is called a custom error asset, which you can use in one or more custom error rules in same scope of the asset (zone or account).

When a custom error rule is triggered, Cloudflare will replace the body with the response you previously defined and (optionally) the response HTTP status code sent to the visitor.

Cloudflare will keep any existing HTTP response headers except for Content-Type and Content-Length .

Additionally, you can configure HTTP response header modification rules for error responses to add, change, or remove HTTP headers from the response.

Availability

Custom Errors are available in beta to all paid plans. The exact features depend on your Cloudflare plan: