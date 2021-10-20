Cloudflare Image Optimization

Choose between Cloudflare Images and Cloudflare Image Resizing, two products tailored to your different needs.

With Cloudflare Images you can build a scalable image pipeline on Cloudflare servers, to store, resize, optimize, and deliver images in a fast and secure manner.

With Image Resizing you can use Cloudflare’s edge platform to resize, adjust quality, and convert images to WebP or AVIF format on demand, independently of where they are stored.

For more information about the differences between each product, refer to the Frequently Asked Questions section.