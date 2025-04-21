Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Access bulk policy tester
The Access bulk policy tester is now available in the Cloudflare Zero Trust dashboard. The bulk policy tester allows you to simulate Access policies against your entire user base before and after deploying any changes. The policy tester will simulate the configured policy against each user's last seen identity and device posture (if applicable).
