Use Secrets Store with Workers
Cloudflare Secrets Store is a secure, centralized location in which account-level secrets are stored and managed. The secrets are securely encrypted and stored across all Cloudflare data centers.
Consider the steps below to learn how to use values from your account secrets store with Cloudflare Workers.
If using the Dashboard, make sure you already have a Workers application. Refer to the Workers get started for guidance.
You should also have a store created under the Secrets Store tab on the Dashboard. The default store in your account is automatically created when a user with Super Administrator or Secrets Store Admin role interacts with it.
If there are no account secrets yet, follow the steps below. You must have a Super Administrator or a Secrets Store Admin role within your Cloudflare account.
Use the Wrangler command
secrets-store secret create.
To use the following example, replace the store ID and secret name by your actual data. You can find and copy the store ID from the Secrets Store tab ↗ on the dashboard. A secret name cannot contain spaces.
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ and select your account.
- Go to Secrets Store and select Create secret.
- Fill in the required fields, choosing Workers as the Permission scope. Once the secret is saved, the secret value will no longer be available for viewing.
- (Optional) Select Add additional secret to create more than one secret at a time.
- Select Save to confirm.
You can find and copy the store ID from the Secrets Store tab ↗ on the dashboard. Also, make sure your secret
name does not contain spaces.
Refer to Secrets Store API for the full API documentation.
Refer to manage account secrets for further options.
Bindings allow your Worker to interact with resources on your Cloudflare account.
To bind an account secret to your Worker, you must have one of the following roles within your Cloudflare account:
- Super Administrator
- Secrets Store Admin
- Secrets Store Deployer
- Add a Secrets Store binding to your Wrangler configuration file:
binding: a descriptive name for your binding. This will be used in the Workers application when accessing your secret on the
envobject.
store_id: the corresponding Secrets Store ID where your account secret was created.
secret_name: the unique secret name, defined when your account secret was created.
-
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ and select your account.
- Go to Workers & Pages and select a Workers application.
- Go to Settings > Bindings and select Add.
- On the Add a resource binding side panel, choose Secrets Store.
- Fill in the required fields:
- Variable name: a name for the binding. This will be used for your Worker to access the secret (step 3 below).
- Secret name: select from the list of available account secrets created in step 1.
- (Optional - Admins only) If the secret you need does not exist yet, select Create secret. This will add an account level secret in the same way as if you had created it on the Secrets Store.
- Select Deploy to deploy your binding. When deploying, there are two options:
- Deploy: Immediately deploy the binding to 100% of your audience.
- Save version: Save a version of the binding which you can deploy in the future.
Bindings are located on the
env object, which can be accessed in several ways. Two examples are presented below. For further options, refer to the Workers documentation.
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Products
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-