WARP client for Windows (version 2025.5.828.1)
A new Beta release for the Windows WARP client is now available on the beta releases downloads page.
This release contains new improvements in addition to the features and improvements introduced in Beta client version 2025.5.735.1.
Changes and improvements
- Improvement to better handle multi-user fast user switching.
- Fix for an issue causing WARP connectivity to fail without full system reboot.
Known issues
We have received reports of performance issues from some customers that have upgraded to 24H2 with the Windows Filtering Platform and local device firewall rules. We highly recommend customers test this Windows client thoroughly before full deployment as we continue to work with Microsoft to resolve these issues.
Devices with
KB5055523installed may receive a warning about
Win32/ClickFix.ABAbeing present in the installer. To resolve this false positive, update Microsoft Security Intelligence to version 1.429.19.0 or later.
DNS resolution may be broken when the following conditions are all true:
- WARP is in Secure Web Gateway without DNS filtering (tunnel-only) mode.
- A custom DNS server address is configured on the primary network adapter.
- The custom DNS server address on the primary network adapter is changed while WARP is connected. To work around this issue, reconnect the WARP client by toggling off and back on.
