Analytics and logs

When you use Cloudflare DNS, you can access data about DNS queries through a variety of sources.
DNS analytics allow you to evaluate data about DNS queries to your zone.
You can use the dashboard to get insights quickly based on a predefined set of dimensions, or use the API to have access to all fields available in the GraphQL DNS analytics schemas.
When using GraphQL, you also have the option to get data for DNS queries across all zones within a given Cloudflare account.
|Free
|Pro
|Business
|Enterprise
|Availability
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Maximum time interval (zone)
|7 days
|31 days
|31 days
|62 days
|Maximum time interval (account)
|7 days
|7 days
|7 days
|62 days
|Historical data (zone)
|8 days
|31 days
|31 days
|62 days
|Historical data (account)
|8 days
|8 days
|8 days
|62 days
For a quick summary, view your DNS analytics on the dashboard:Go to Analytics ↗
The DNS analytics dashboard contains four main panels. The filters and time frame that you specify at the top of the page apply to all of them.
- Query name
- Query type (same as DNS record type)
- Response code
- Data center
- Source IP
- Destination IP
- Protocol
- IP version
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Query overview: the number of queries and their distribution over time. This information is segmented by each of the available dimensions and the graph displays the top five values. You can select the dimensions through the different tabs above the graph and quickly filter for or exclude a certain value from the results by hovering over it and selecting Filter or Exclude.
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Query statistics: an overview of query metrics based on your filters and selected time frame. Namely, Total queries, Average queries per second, and Average processing time. The average processing time is displayed in milliseconds and includes upstream queries in the case of flattened CNAME records.
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DNS queries by data center: a map indicating which Cloudflare data centers have handled DNS queries to your zone in the selected time period. You can also find a list of the ten top results and quickly filter for or exclude a certain data center from the results by hovering over it and selecting Filter or Exclude.
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Queries by source: a breakdown of the top five, ten, or fifteen results - based on your selection - and grouped by the available dimensions.
For more detailed metrics, use the GraphQL API. Refer to the GraphQL Analytics API documentation for guidance on how to get started.
The DNS analytics has two schemas:
dnsAnalyticsAdaptive: Retrieve information about individual DNS queries.
dnsAnalyticsAdaptiveGroups: Get reports on aggregate information only.
To get account-level data, you can set up queries similar to the following:
Get the last 10,000 queries resulting in NXDOMAIN
Get the overall query count per account
Logs let Enterprise customers view detailed information about individual DNS queries.
For help setting up Logpush, refer to Logpush documentation.