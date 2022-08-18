Analytics and logs
When you use Cloudflare DNS, you can access data about DNS queries through a variety of sources.
Analytics
DNS analytics allow you to evaluate aggregate data about DNS queries to your zone.
For a quick summary, view your DNS analytics in the dashboard:
- Log into the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account.
- Select your zone.
- Go to Analytics > DNS.
For more detailed metrics, you can use the Cloudflare API.
Logs
Logs let Enterprise customers view detailed information about individual DNS queries.
For help setting up Logpush, refer to Get started with Logs.