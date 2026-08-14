Analytics and logs

Overview Analytics Availability and limits View on the dashboard Explore with the API Logs

When you use Cloudflare DNS, you can access data about DNS queries through a variety of sources.

Analytics

DNS analytics allow you to evaluate data about DNS queries to your zone.

You can use the dashboard to get insights quickly based on a predefined set of dimensions, or use the API to have access to all fields available in the GraphQL DNS analytics schemas.

When using GraphQL, you also have the option to get data for DNS queries across all zones within a given Cloudflare account.

Availability and limits

Free Pro Business Enterprise Availability Yes Yes Yes Yes Maximum time interval (zone) 7 days 31 days 31 days 62 days Maximum time interval (account) 7 days 7 days 7 days 62 days Historical data (zone) 8 days 31 days 31 days 62 days Historical data (account) 8 days 8 days 8 days 62 days

View on the dashboard

For a quick summary, view your DNS analytics on the dashboard:

The DNS analytics dashboard contains four main panels. The filters and time frame that you specify at the top of the page apply to all of them.

Available dimensions

Query name

Query type (same as DNS record type)

Response code

Data center

Source IP

Destination IP

Protocol

IP version

Panels

Query overview : the number of queries and their distribution over time. This information is segmented by each of the available dimensions and the graph displays the top five values. You can select the dimensions through the different tabs above the graph and quickly filter for or exclude a certain value from the results by hovering over it and selecting Filter or Exclude .

Query statistics : an overview of query metrics based on your filters and selected time frame. Namely, Total queries , Average queries per second , and Average processing time . The average processing time is displayed in milliseconds and includes upstream queries in the case of flattened CNAME records. Note Processing time is different from response time. Response time would have to include information that is not available to Cloudflare, such as how long the query takes from the client to the resolver and from the resolver to Cloudflare (as your authoritative DNS provider).

DNS queries by data center : a map indicating which Cloudflare data centers have handled DNS queries to your zone in the selected time period. You can also find a list of the ten top results and quickly filter for or exclude a certain data center from the results by hovering over it and selecting Filter or Exclude .

Queries by source: a breakdown of the top five, ten, or fifteen results - based on your selection - and grouped by the available dimensions.

Explore with the API

For more detailed metrics, use the GraphQL API. Refer to the GraphQL Analytics API documentation for guidance on how to get started.

The DNS analytics has two schemas:

dnsAnalyticsAdaptive : Retrieve information about individual DNS queries.

: Retrieve information about individual DNS queries. dnsAnalyticsAdaptiveGroups : Get reports on aggregate information only.

To get account-level data, you can set up queries similar to the following:

Get the last 10,000 queries resulting in NXDOMAIN query GetLastNXDOMAINResponses { viewer { accounts ( filter : { accountTag : "83a4527361bcdec24566fd7f837b6de5" }) { dnsAnalyticsAdaptive ( limit : 10000 filter : { date_geq : "2025-06-16" , responseCode : "NXDOMAIN" , date_leq : "2025-06-18" } orderBy : [ datetime_DESC ] ) { zoneTag queryName responseCode queryType datetime } } } }

Get the overall query count per account query GetTotalDNSQueryCount { viewer { accounts ( filter : { accountTag : "83a4527361bcdec24566fd7f837b6de5" }) { dnsAnalyticsAdaptiveGroups ( filter : { date_geq : "2025-05-01" date_leq : "2025-05-30" } limit : 1 ) { count } } } }

Logs

Logs let Enterprise customers view detailed information about individual DNS queries.

For help setting up Logpush, refer to Logpush documentation.