Analytics and logs

When you use Cloudflare DNS, you can access data about DNS queries through a variety of sources.

DNS analytics allow you to evaluate aggregate data about DNS queries to your zone.

For a quick summary, view your DNS analytics in the dashboard:

Log into the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select your account. Select your zone. Go to Analytics > DNS.

For more detailed metrics, you can use the Cloudflare API External link icon Open external link .

Logs let Enterprise customers view detailed information about individual DNS queries.

For help setting up Logpush, refer to Get started with Logs.