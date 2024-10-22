Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Subscribe to RSS
View all RSS feeds
WARP client for macOS (version 2024.10.279.1)
A new Beta release for the macOS WARP client is now available on the beta releases downloads page.
This release contains minor fixes and improvements.
Changes and improvements:
- Fixed an issue where SSH sessions and other application connections over TCP or UDP could be dropped when using MASQUE and the device’s primary network interface changed.
- Fixed an issue to ensure the managed certificate is installed in the trust store if not already there.
Known issues:
- Cloudflare is investigating temporary networking issues caused by macOS 15 (Sequoia) changes that seem to affect some users and may be seen with any version of the WARP client.
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Products
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-