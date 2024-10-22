 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Changelog

New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.

Subscribe to RSS
View all RSS feeds

hero image
Back to all posts

WARP client for macOS (version 2024.10.279.1)

Zero Trust WARP Client

A new Beta release for the macOS WARP client is now available on the beta releases downloads page.

This release contains minor fixes and improvements.

Changes and improvements:

  • Fixed an issue where SSH sessions and other application connections over TCP or UDP could be dropped when using MASQUE and the device’s primary network interface changed.
  • Fixed an issue to ensure the managed certificate is installed in the trust store if not already there.

Known issues:

  • Cloudflare is investigating temporary networking issues caused by macOS 15 (Sequoia) changes that seem to affect some users and may be seen with any version of the WARP client.