WARP client for Windows (version 2025.5.735.1)
A new Beta release for the Windows WARP client is now available on the beta releases downloads page.
This release contains improvements and new exciting features, including SCCM VPN boundary support and post-quantum cryptography. By tunneling your corporate network traffic over Cloudflare, you can now gain the immediate protection of post-quantum cryptography without needing to upgrade any of your individual corporate applications or systems.
Changes and improvements
- Fixed a device registration issue causing WARP connection failures when changing networks.
- Captive portal improvements including showing connectivity status in the client and sending system notifications for captive portal sign in.
- Fixed a bug where in Gateway with DoH mode, connection to DNS servers was not automatically restored after reconnecting WARP.
- The WARP client now applies post-quantum cryptography end-to-end on enabled devices accessing resources behind a Cloudflare Tunnel. This feature can be enabled by MDM.
- Improvement to gracefully handle changes made by MDM while WARP is not running.
- Improvement for multi-user mode to avoid unnecessary key rotations when transitioning from a pre-login to a logged-in state.
- Added a WARP client device posture check for SAN attributes to the client certificate check.
- Fixed an issue affecting Split Tunnel Include mode, where traffic outside the tunnel was blocked when switching between Wi-Fi and ethernet networks.
- Added SCCM VPN boundary support to device profile settings. With SCCM VPN boundary support enabled, operating systems will register WARP's local interface IP with the on-premise DNS server when reachable.
Known issues
We have received reports of performance issues from some customers that have upgraded to 24H2 with the Windows Filtering Platform and local device firewall rules. We highly recommend customers test this Windows client thoroughly before full deployment as we continue to work with Microsoft to resolve these issues.
Devices with
KB5055523installed may receive a warning about
Win32/ClickFix.ABAbeing present in the installer. To resolve this false positive, update Microsoft Security Intelligence to version 1.429.19.0 or later.
DNS resolution may be broken when the following conditions are all true:
- WARP is in Secure Web Gateway without DNS filtering (tunnel-only) mode.
- A custom DNS server address is configured on the primary network adapter.
- The custom DNS server address on the primary network adapter is changed while WARP is connected. To work around this issue, reconnect the WARP client by toggling off and back on.
