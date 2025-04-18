Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Subscribe to RSS
View all RSS feeds
Custom fields raw and transformed values support
Custom Fields now support logging both raw and transformed values for request and response headers in the HTTP requests dataset.
These fields are configured per zone and apply to all Logpush jobs in that zone that include request headers, response headers. Each header can be logged in only one format—either raw or transformed—not both.
By default:
- Request headers are logged as raw values
- Response headers are logged as transformed values
These defaults can be overidden to suit your logging needs.
For more information refer to Custom fields documentation
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Products
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-