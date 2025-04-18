Custom fields raw and transformed values support

Custom Fields now support logging both raw and transformed values for request and response headers in the HTTP requests dataset.

These fields are configured per zone and apply to all Logpush jobs in that zone that include request headers, response headers. Each header can be logged in only one format—either raw or transformed—not both.

By default:

Request headers are logged as raw values

Response headers are logged as transformed values

These defaults can be overidden to suit your logging needs.

Note Transformed and raw values for request and response headers are available only via the API and cannot be set through the UI.

For more information refer to Custom fields documentation