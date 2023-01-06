Add a managed network

Cloudflare WARP allows you to selectively apply WARP client settings if the device is connected to a secure network location such as an office. To determine network location, the WARP client detects a TLS endpoint on your network and validates its certificate against an uploaded SHA-256 fingerprint. The TLS certificate can be hosted by any device on your network.

​​ Create a TLS endpoint

If your network already has a host serving a TLS certificate, skip ahead to add the network on the Zero Trust dashboard. Otherwise, follow these instructions to generate a new TLS endpoint:

Create a local certificate: $ openssl req -x509 -newkey rsa:4096 -sha256 -days 3650 -nodes -keyout example.key -out example.pem -subj "/CN=example.com" -addext "subjectAltName=DNS:example.com" The command will output a PEM certificate and key. Store these files in a secure place.

The WARP client requires certificates to include CN and subjectAltName metadata. You can use example.com or any other domain.

Run a simple HTTPS server to host the certificate: Create a Python 3 script called myserver.py : myserver.py import ssl, http.server server = http.server.HTTPServer(('0.0.0.0', 4443), http.server.SimpleHTTPRequestHandler) sslcontext = ssl.create_default_context(ssl.Purpose.CLIENT_AUTH) sslcontext.load_cert_chain(certfile='./example.pem', keyfile='./example.key') server.socket = sslcontext.wrap_socket(server.socket, server_side=True) server.serve_forever() Run the script: $ python3 myserver.py

​​ Extract the SHA-256 fingerprint

To obtain the SHA-256 fingerprint of a certificate:

$ openssl x509 -noout -fingerprint -sha256 -inform pem -in example.pem | tr -d :

The output will look something like:

SHA256 Fingerprint=DD4F4806C57A5BBAF1AA5B080F0541DA75DB468D0A1FE731310149500CCD8662

​​ Add managed network to the Zero Trust dashboard

In the Zero Trust dashboard External link icon Open external link , go to Settings > WARP Client. Scroll down to Network locations and select Add new. Name your network location. In Host and Port, enter the private IP address and port number of the TLS endpoint (for example, 192.168.185.198:4443 ). The example TLS endpoint created above would use the IP of the device running the Python script and the port configured for the HTTPS server. In TLS Cert SHA-256, enter the SHA-256 fingerprint of the TLS certificate.

You can now create a settings profile for devices on this network. In the rule builder, the network name will appear when you choose the Managed network selector.