Limits
The following limits apply to Workers Analytics Engine:
- Analytics Engine will accept up to twenty blobs, twenty doubles, and one index per call to
writeDataPoint.
- The total size of all blobs in a request must not exceed 5120 bytes.
- Each index must not be more than 96 bytes.
- You can write a maximum of 25 data points per Worker invocation (client HTTP request). Each call to
writeDataPointcounts towards this limit.
Data retention
Data written to Workers Analytics Engine is stored for three months.
Interested in longer retention periods? Join the
#analytics-engine channel in the Cloudflare Developers Discord and tell us more about what you are building.