Cloudflare Docs
Analytics
Cloudflare Docs
Analytics
GitHub icon
Edit this page on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)
  1. Products
  2. Analytics
  3. Workers Analytics Engine
  4. Limits

Limits

The following limits apply to Workers Analytics Engine:

  • Analytics Engine will accept up to twenty blobs, twenty doubles, and one index per call to writeDataPoint.
  • The total size of all blobs in a request must not exceed 5120 bytes.
  • Each index must not be more than 96 bytes.
  • You can write a maximum of 25 data points per Worker invocation (client HTTP request). Each call to writeDataPoint counts towards this limit.

​​ Data retention

Data written to Workers Analytics Engine is stored for three months.

Interested in longer retention periods? Join the #analytics-engine channel in the Cloudflare Developers Discord and tell us more about what you are building.