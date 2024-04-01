Limits

The following limits apply to Workers Analytics Engine:

Analytics Engine will accept up to twenty blobs, twenty doubles, and one index per call to writeDataPoint .

. The total size of all blobs in a request must not exceed 5120 bytes.

Each index must not be more than 96 bytes.

You can write a maximum of 25 data points per Worker invocation (client HTTP request). Each call to writeDataPoint counts towards this limit.

​​ Data retention

Data written to Workers Analytics Engine is stored for three months.