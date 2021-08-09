Pricing

Workers and Workers KV are now free to enable for all, subject to some limits.

​ Free plan

The Workers Free plan makes it easy to experience the Workers ecosystem without a commitment. The Free plan provides access to Workers and Worker KV, giving you the tools to start building your service. Learn about the Free plan limits.

​ Paid plan

To avoid the Free plan limits, you can subscribe to the Workers Paid plan for a minimum $5 USD per month for an account.

​ Usage Models

Under the Paid plan, you have access to two Usage Models: Bundled and Unbound. Usage Models are settings on your Workers that specify the upper limits for how long a Worker can execute. In addition to different limits, Workers on the Bundled Usage Model have usage billing based on requests only, while Workers on Unbound have usage billing based on requests, duration, and egress data at the rates shown under pricing.

​ Default Usage Model

The default Usage Model is used when new Workers are created, and no Usage Model is provided via configuration during creation. When an account is first upgraded to the Paid plan, the default Usage Model is set to Unbound. The default can be changed at any time by using the Default Usage Model setting on the Workers overview page. We recommend setting the default to the type of Worker you create the most. Existing Workers will not be impacted when changing the default Usage Model.

Bundled requests Unbound requests Unbound duration1 Unbound egress data transfer2 Included 10 million 1 million 400,000 GB-s 5 GB + $0.50/million $0.15/million $12.50/million GB-s $0.045/GB

Cloudflare will bill for Duration charges based on the higher of your wall time or CPU time, with a multiple applied to the CPU time to account for the processing power allotted to your script. We will not bill for wall time Duration charges beyond the execution limit given. Unbound egress data transfer fees can be reduced when sending data to members of the Bandwidth Alliance External link icon Open external link .

​ Worker billing examples

​ Example 1

If an Unbound Worker executed 1.5 million times, used a total of 200,000 GB-s, and sent a total egress data of approximately 6 GB, the estimated cost in a month would be:

Total = ~$0.12 USD + Minimum $5/mo usage = $5.12

(1.5 million requests - included 1 million requests) x $0.15 / 1,000,000 = $0.075

(200,000 GB-s - included 400,000 GB-s) x $12.50 / 1,000,000 = $0.00

(6 GB - included 5 GB) x 0.045 = $0.045

​ Example 2

If an Unbound Worker executed 5 million times, used a total of 800,000 GB-s, and sent a total egress data of approximately 20 GB, the estimated cost in a month would be:

Total = ~$6.27 + Minimum $5/mo usage = $11.27

(5 million requests - included 1 million requests) x $0.15 / 1,000,000 requests = $0.60

(800,000 GB-s - included 400,000 GB-s) x $12.50 / 1,000,000 GB-s = $5.00

(20 GB - included 5 GB) x $0.045 = $0.675

​ Free plan

The Workers Free plan includes limited KV Usage. If you exceed one of these limits, further operations of that type will fail with an error. All limits reset daily at 00:00 UTC.

​ Paid plan

To avoid these limits, you can subscribe to the Workers Paid plan. Usage is then billed as follows:

Storage Reads/month Writes/month Deletes/month Lists/month Included 1 GB 10 million 1 million 1 million 1 million + $0.50/GB $0.50/million $5/million $5/million $5/million

Usage of all other features of Worker KV do not affect pricing.

​ Same features

Script size, number of scripts, subrequests, and available memory are not affected by plan type.

​ Fine Print

Workers Paid plan is separate from any other Cloudflare plan (Free, Professional, Business) you may have. If you are an Enterprise customer, reach out to your account team to confirm pricing details.

Only requests that hit a Worker script will count against your limits and your bill. Since Cloudflare Workers runs before the Cloudflare cache, the caching of a request still incurs costs. See definitions and behavior after a limit is hit in the limits article.