WARP client for Windows (version 2024.8.308.1)

A new Beta release for the Windows WARP client is now available on the beta releases downloads page.

This is a release focused on fixes and improvements.

Changes and improvements:

Added the ability to customize PCAP options in the warp-cli.

Added a list of installed applications in warp-diag.

Added a summary of warp-dex traceroute results in its JSON output.

Improved the performance of firewall operations when enforcing split tunnel configuration.

Reduced time it takes for a WARP client update to complete.

Fixed issues where incorrect DNS server addresses were being applied following reboots and network changes. Any incorrect static entries set by previous WARP versions must be manually reverted.

Fixed a Known Issue which required users to re-register when an older single configuration MDM file was deployed after deploying the newer, multiple configuration format.

Deprecated warp-cli commands have been removed. If you have any workflows that use the deprecated commands, please update to the new commands where necessary.

Known issues: