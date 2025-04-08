 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Changelog

New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.

Subscribe to RSS
View all RSS feeds

hero image
Back to all posts

Full-stack frameworks are now Generally Available on Cloudflare Workers

Workers Workers for Platforms
Full-stack on Cloudflare Workers

The following full-stack frameworks now have Generally Available ("GA") adapters for Cloudflare Workers, and are ready for you to use in production:

The following frameworks are now in beta, with GA support coming very soon:

You can also build complete full-stack apps on Workers without a framework:

Get started building today with our framework guides, or read our Developer Week 2025 blog post about all the updates to building full-stack applications on Workers.