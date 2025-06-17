Changelog
WARP client for macOS (version 2025.5.828.1)
A new Beta release for the macOS WARP client is now available on the beta releases downloads page.
This release contains new improvements in addition to the features and improvements introduced in Beta client version 2025.5.735.1.
Changes and improvements
- Improvement for WARP connectivity issues on macOS due to the operating system not accepting DNS server configurations.
Known issues
- macOS Sequoia: Due to changes Apple introduced in macOS 15.0.x, the WARP client may not behave as expected. Cloudflare recommends the use of macOS 15.4 or later.
