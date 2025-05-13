New Applications Added for DNS Filtering

You can now create DNS policies to manage outbound traffic for an expanded list of applications. This update adds support for 273 new applications, giving you more control over your organization's outbound traffic.

With this update, you can:

Create DNS policies for a wider range of applications

Manage outbound traffic more effectively

Improve your organization's security and compliance posture

Below are the new applications you can create DNS policies for. Do Not Inspect (DNI) Applications:

JAMF (DNI)

Microsoft OneDrive (DNI)

Microsoft Outlook (DNI)

Microsoft Sharepoint (DNI)

Microsoft Teams (DNI)

Windows Defender (DNI) Applications:

AcadiaHub

Adenza

Adobe

AIMPaaS

Akkadian Provisioning Manager

Alpha Sense

Anaplan

Apptio

Apryse

Argus

Arista Cloud Vision

Arista Networks

Arteria AI

Aruba

Atlassian

AttackIQ

AuditBoard

Autodesk

Avalara

Avelacom

Aveva

Axiad Cloud Connector

Barclays

Behavox

BetterUp

Blackduck

Blackline

Bloomberg

Bluebeam

Bomgar

Brandfolder

bswift

CData

Censys

CFOX

Checkmarx

Cisco

Clausematch (UAT)

Cloud9

CloudSign

CME

CMG

CoderPad

Cofense PhishMe

Coinbase

ContactOut

Corcentric

Corelight

Corlytics

cqd

Crizit Periscope

Crowdstrike

CS Disco

CS Kadoa

CSC Global

CTI

DataCamp

Dealerweb

Debtdomain

DeleteMe

Delinea

DevScope PowerBI Tiles Pro

DigiCert

Diligent Boards

Directbooks

Doppel

DTM

Duco

eAgreements

EasyVista

EDX Clearing

Egress Software Technologies

Ekahau

Energy One

Equilend

Equinix

ergoIQ

Essentry

Everbridge

Expo OIDC

ExtensionTotal (Koi Security)

Exterro

EY

F5 PROD

FASE

Fastfield

Fedex

Felix

FEN

Fluxx

Gem

GFI

GIS Cloud

Glean

Global Advantage

Global Relay

GMI

Google

Grab

Gradescope

Graph Explorer

GreytHR

HackerOne

HackerRank

Headspace

Horizon

House of Code

HRAcuity

Humly

ICE

Iconik

Ikonik

Illumio

Image BI

InsiderScore

Insight Talent

Instinet

Intralinks

Intranet App

Intuition

IRS

ISC

Island

ISS Governance

Ivalua (UAT)

Jabra+

Japan Next

Jetbrains

JFrog

Kahua

Keysight

KHX

Kingfield

Komgo

KOR

KORFinancial

KPMG

KX (prod)

Logitech Select

LumApps

Macabacus

Mailgun

Mandiant

Mapbox

MarketAxess

Medallia Surveys

MemX Trading

Meraki

Microsemi

Microsoft

Microsoft Link Forwarding Service

Modo Workplace

MultiLine for Intune

MultiLynq

Multivista

Mutare Webex Calling

My UWP App

my.sdworx.com

Nasdaq

Navatar

NetApp B2C Federation

Netbox

Nexthink

Nlyte

NovaSparks

nTier

Nuvolo

Omnissa Workspace One

Oomnitza

OpenText

OpKey

Oracle

OSTTRA

OverDrive

OxyLabs

PaloAlto Prisma

Patch My PC

PBRS

Pearson Palladium Test

PGAdmin

Pico

PingFed Local

PingFederate

Pitchbook

PnP Management Shell

PolicyTech

Pricing Monkey

Prove

PWC Connect

Qumu Cloud

Rakuden

Rapid7

RedHat Customer Portal

ReloQuest

Retool

RTI Cables

RXBenefits

Sailpoint

ScienceLogic Monitoring

Semgrep

Semlr

Sentieo UAT

Sentio

SFM Dev

SHI

SnagIT

SourceGraph

Spaulding Ridge

Spinnaker

Splash (Attendee)

Splunk

Spring

Sprout Social

SRZ

Staffbase

Standss Saas App

Star Compliance Mobile

StatusPage

Street Context

StrongDM_SCIM

SWIFT Alliance

SwiftConnect

SwiftNet

Symphony

SyndTrak

Sysdig

Tata Consultancy Services

Tech Mahindra

Teleport

Telesign

Tenable

TextExpander

TheOrgChart

Thomson Reuters

ThousandEyes

TicketOS

TLC Daily Recon Report

TNS

Tradeweb

Tradition

TRG Screen

UI Path

UIBakery

VSCode

Userhub UAT

VAST Data

Vault

Verba

VirusTotal

VisualPing

Walls.io

Vmware

Vmware Vcenter

Vyond

Wdesk

WebICE

Wolters Kluwer

Workiva

Workspot

WP Engine

Xceptor

XPAND

Yello

YesEnergy

Yubico

ZApproved

Zscaler

For more information on creating DNS policies, see our DNS policy documentation.