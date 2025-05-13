Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
New Applications Added for DNS Filtering
You can now create DNS policies to manage outbound traffic for an expanded list of applications. This update adds support for 273 new applications, giving you more control over your organization's outbound traffic.
With this update, you can:
- Create DNS policies for a wider range of applications
- Manage outbound traffic more effectively
- Improve your organization's security and compliance posture
Below are the new applications you can create DNS policies for. Do Not Inspect (DNI) Applications:
- JAMF (DNI)
- Microsoft OneDrive (DNI)
- Microsoft Outlook (DNI)
- Microsoft Sharepoint (DNI)
- Microsoft Teams (DNI)
- Windows Defender (DNI) Applications:
- AcadiaHub
- Adenza
- Adobe
- AIMPaaS
- Akkadian Provisioning Manager
- Alpha Sense
- Anaplan
- Apptio
- Apryse
- Argus
- Arista Cloud Vision
- Arista Networks
- Arteria AI
- Aruba
- Atlassian
- AttackIQ
- AuditBoard
- Autodesk
- Avalara
- Avelacom
- Aveva
- Axiad Cloud Connector
- Barclays
- Behavox
- BetterUp
- Blackduck
- Blackline
- Bloomberg
- Bluebeam
- Bomgar
- Brandfolder
- bswift
- CData
- Censys
- CFOX
- Checkmarx
- Cisco
- Clausematch (UAT)
- Cloud9
- CloudSign
- CME
- CMG
- CoderPad
- Cofense PhishMe
- Coinbase
- ContactOut
- Corcentric
- Corelight
- Corlytics
- cqd
- Crizit Periscope
- Crowdstrike
- CS Disco
- CS Kadoa
- CSC Global
- CTI
- DataCamp
- Dealerweb
- Debtdomain
- DeleteMe
- Delinea
- DevScope PowerBI Tiles Pro
- DigiCert
- Diligent Boards
- Directbooks
- Doppel
- DTM
- Duco
- eAgreements
- EasyVista
- EDX Clearing
- Egress Software Technologies
- Ekahau
- Energy One
- Equilend
- Equinix
- ergoIQ
- Essentry
- Everbridge
- Expo OIDC
- ExtensionTotal (Koi Security)
- Exterro
- EY
- F5 PROD
- FASE
- Fastfield
- Fedex
- Felix
- FEN
- Fluxx
- Gem
- GFI
- GIS Cloud
- Glean
- Global Advantage
- Global Relay
- GMI
- Grab
- Gradescope
- Graph Explorer
- GreytHR
- HackerOne
- HackerRank
- Headspace
- Horizon
- House of Code
- HRAcuity
- Humly
- ICE
- Iconik
- Ikonik
- Illumio
- Image BI
- InsiderScore
- Insight Talent
- Instinet
- Intralinks
- Intranet App
- Intuition
- IRS
- ISC
- Island
- ISS Governance
- Ivalua (UAT)
- Jabra+
- Japan Next
- Jetbrains
- JFrog
- Kahua
- Keysight
- KHX
- Kingfield
- Komgo
- KOR
- KORFinancial
- KPMG
- KX (prod)
- Logitech Select
- LumApps
- Macabacus
- Mailgun
- Mandiant
- Mapbox
- MarketAxess
- Medallia Surveys
- MemX Trading
- Meraki
- Microsemi
- Microsoft
- Microsoft Link Forwarding Service
- Modo Workplace
- MultiLine for Intune
- MultiLynq
- Multivista
- Mutare Webex Calling
- My UWP App
- my.sdworx.com
- Nasdaq
- Navatar
- NetApp B2C Federation
- Netbox
- Nexthink
- Nlyte
- NovaSparks
- nTier
- Nuvolo
- Omnissa Workspace One
- Oomnitza
- OpenText
- OpKey
- Oracle
- OSTTRA
- OverDrive
- OxyLabs
- PaloAlto Prisma
- Patch My PC
- PBRS
- Pearson Palladium Test
- PGAdmin
- Pico
- PingFed Local
- PingFederate
- Pitchbook
- PnP Management Shell
- PolicyTech
- Pricing Monkey
- Prove
- PWC Connect
- Qumu Cloud
- Rakuden
- Rapid7
- RedHat Customer Portal
- ReloQuest
- Retool
- RTI Cables
- RXBenefits
- Sailpoint
- ScienceLogic Monitoring
- Semgrep
- Semlr
- Sentieo UAT
- Sentio
- SFM Dev
- SHI
- SnagIT
- SourceGraph
- Spaulding Ridge
- Spinnaker
- Splash (Attendee)
- Splunk
- Spring
- Sprout Social
- SRZ
- Staffbase
- Standss Saas App
- Star Compliance Mobile
- StatusPage
- Street Context
- StrongDM_SCIM
- SWIFT Alliance
- SwiftConnect
- SwiftNet
- Symphony
- SyndTrak
- Sysdig
- Tata Consultancy Services
- Tech Mahindra
- Teleport
- Telesign
- Tenable
- TextExpander
- TheOrgChart
- Thomson Reuters
- ThousandEyes
- TicketOS
- TLC Daily Recon Report
- TNS
- Tradeweb
- Tradition
- TRG Screen
- UI Path
- UIBakery
- VSCode
- Userhub UAT
- VAST Data
- Vault
- Verba
- VirusTotal
- VisualPing
- Walls.io
- Vmware
- Vmware Vcenter
- Vyond
- Wdesk
- WebICE
- Wolters Kluwer
- Workiva
- Workspot
- WP Engine
- Xceptor
- XPAND
- Yello
- YesEnergy
- Yubico
- ZApproved
- Zscaler
For more information on creating DNS policies, see our DNS policy documentation.
