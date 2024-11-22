Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare. Subscribe to RSS
Find security misconfigurations in your AWS cloud environment
Nov 22, 2024, 11:00 AM
You can now use CASB to find security misconfigurations in your AWS cloud environment using Data Loss Prevention.
You can also connect your AWS compute account to extract and scan your S3 buckets for sensitive data while avoiding egress fees. CASB will scan any objects that exist in the bucket at the time of configuration.
To connect a compute account to your AWS integration:
- In Zero Trust ↗, go to CASB > Integrations.
- Find and select your AWS integration.
- Select Open connection instructions.
- Follow the instructions provided to connect a new compute account.
- Select Refresh.
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Products
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-