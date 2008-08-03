 Skip to content
Below is an example of using PyIceberg to connect to R2 Data Catalog.

Prerequisites

Example usage

import pyarrow as pa
from pyiceberg.catalog.rest import RestCatalog
from pyiceberg.exceptions import NamespaceAlreadyExistsError


# Define catalog connection details (replace variables)
WAREHOUSE = "<WAREHOUSE>"
TOKEN = "<TOKEN>"
CATALOG_URI = "<CATALOG_URI>"


# Connect to R2 Data Catalog
catalog = RestCatalog(
    name="my_catalog",
    warehouse=WAREHOUSE,
    uri=CATALOG_URI,
    token=TOKEN,
)


# Create default namespace
catalog.create_namespace("default")


# Create simple PyArrow table
df = pa.table({
    "id": [1, 2, 3],
    "name": ["Alice", "Bob", "Charlie"],
})


# Create an Iceberg table
test_table = ("default", "my_table")
table = catalog.create_table(
    test_table,
    schema=df.schema,
)