Updates to Account Home - Quick actions, traffic insights, Workers projects, and more
Recently, Account Home has been updated to streamline your workflows:
-
Recent Workers projects: You'll now find your projects readily accessible from a new
Developer Platformtab on Account Home. See recently-modified projects and explore what you can work our developer-focused products.
-
Traffic and security insights: Get a snapshot of domain performance at a glance with key metrics and trends.
-
Quick actions: You can now perform common actions for your account, domains, and even Workers in just 1-2 clicks from the 3-dot menu.
-
Keep starred domains front and center: Now, when you filter for starred domains on Account Home, we'll save your preference so you'll continue to only see starred domains by default.
We can't wait for you to take the new Account Home for a spin.
For more info:
