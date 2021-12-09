Cloudflare Security Center

Cloudflare Security Center (beta) brings together our suite of security products, our security expertise, and unique Internet intelligence as a unified security intelligence solution. Security Center enables you to strengthen your security posture by:

Mapping your cyber attack surface

Providing asset inventory and discovery

Identifying potential security risks, misconfigurations, and vulnerabilities

Helping you to mitigate these risks through remediation in a few clicks

​ Main features

Security Insights : Review and manage potential security risks and vulnerabilities associated with your IT infrastructure.

: Review and manage potential security risks and vulnerabilities associated with your IT infrastructure. Infrastructure: Review and manage your IT infrastructure.

Cloudflare Security Center is available in beta to customers on all plans. If you have any comments, questions, or bugs to report, contact us at securitycenter@cloudflare.com or create a post in the Cloudflare Community forum External link icon Open external link.

The frequency of security scans depends on your Cloudflare plan — refer to Scan frequency for more information.